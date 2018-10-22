FREEFORM PILOT ‘PARTY OF FIVE’ FINDS ITS FOUR LEADS!

Freeform has cast the four leads for its Party of Five reboot – Collin Stark, Kyle DeWitt, Michael D’Ambrosia and Greg Vogel will play the Buendía Siblings in the reimagined pilot for the potential series.

Today, Freeform announced the four actors cast in the highly anticipated pilot “Party of Five.” Brandon Larracuente, Emily Tosta, Niko Guardado and Elle Paris Legaspi will take on the roles of the Buendía siblings; Emilio, Lucia, Beto and Valentina, respectively; who struggle to survive together as a family after their parents are deported to Mexico. From Sony Pictures Television, the Freeform pilot will be a modern reimagining of the groundbreaking original series by Christopher Keyser and Amy Lippman, who reunited to write the pilot alongside Michal Zebede (“Castle”), with Rodrigo Garcia (“Nine Lives”) set to direct.

Brandon Larracuente (“13 Reasons Why”) has been cast as Emilio Buendía, an aspiring musician and the oldest son of Gloria and Javier Buendía. Emilio is the reason his parents crossed the Mexican border into the United States nearly twenty-five years ago in hopes of a better life. Although the oldest, he’s the least responsible of the siblings, and had been enjoying living away from home and the freedom that came with it until his parents’ status was threatened.

Emily Tosta (“Mayans M.C.”) will play Lucia Buendía, a straight-A student with lofty college ambitions until her parents run into trouble with immigration. Their circumstances force her to reevaluate her disposition to play by the rules. She quickly becomes resistant to authority, politically radicalized and rebellious to her presumed duties as the oldest sister.

Niko Guardado (“The Goldbergs”) portrays Beto Buendía, the second oldest brother of the family who steps up in the midst of turmoil. While struggling with sports, girls and school, he soon discovers that being the head of his family comes easily to him and gives him the self-respect and sense of purpose he has never had before.

Finally, newcomer Elle Paris Legaspi rounds out the cast as ten-year-old Valentina Buendía, the precocious and resourceful youngest sister. Forced to face adolescence without her mother, she’s desperately afraid of what the future holds, and her vulnerability will require her older siblings to step up and offer the structure and support that they may not be wholly equipped to provide.

The new iteration of “Party of Five” is a modern twist on the beloved original series created by Christopher Keyser and Amy Lippman. Keyser, Lippman and Rodrigo Garcia will executive produce the pilot and Michal Zebede serves as co-executive producer.

