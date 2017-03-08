Fred Savage To Host Ricky Gervais Game Show Child Support!

Fred Savage will host Ricky Gervais’ new game show Child Support on ABC. The one-hour game show will feature adult contestants and priceless interactions between funny man Gervais and a group of five kids, ages 6–9 years old, who say the most unpredictable things.

ABC ANNOUNCES FRED SAVAGE WILL HOST GAME SHOW SERIES ‘CHILD SUPPORT,’ FROM RICKY GERVAIS AND BANIJAY STUDIOS NORTH AMERICA

‘Child Support’ (Formerly Known As ‘Five to Survive’) Features Priceless Interactions With Gervais and Kids Who Say the Most Unpredictable Things

Fred Savage will host the new, high-stakes game show series “Child Support” on ABC. The one-hour, studio-based series will feature adult contestants and priceless interactions between funny man Ricky Gervais and a group of five kids, ages 6–9 years old, who say the most unpredictable things. Contestants are asked to answer 10 questions correctly to earn the top prize. If they answer incorrectly, the contestants have a chance to be saved by the five kids who have been asked the same question by Gervais. A premiere date has not yet been announced.

Savage commented, “When I’m stumped, I turn to Google and my kids. I had no idea there was a television show in that, but now that there is, I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

“Fred Savage has had a significant cultural impact in television throughout his career and we are thrilled to have him be our host,” said Robert Mills, senior vice president, Alternative Series, Specials & Late Night Programming, ABC Entertainment. “With Fred’s charisma and Ricky Gervais’ hilarious interactions with the kids, ‘Child Support’ is going to be a terrific addition to our game show slate.”

David Goldberg, Banijay Group president and CEO, Banijay Studios North America said: “Fred Savage rose to fame playing a kid on one of television’s most beloved shows. Now a trusted and iconic personality, he is the perfect host to guide a group of contestants seeking to win a large cash prize with support from a group of children. Fred’s talents are sure to be a great addition to a show already featuring comedic mastermind, Ricky Gervais, whose brand of comedy is as unpredictable as the spunky kids he’s trying to wrangle.”

Banijay Studios North America, producers of Jimmy Kimmel’s primetime game show “Big Fan”(ABC) and “What Happens at the Abbey” (E!), will produce “Child Support.” Ricky Gervais, David Goldberg, Caroline Baumgard and Jeff Krask are executive producers. Production begins in studio in Los Angeles next week.

Starting out in commercials in Chicago, Fred Savage’s acting career has included such feature films as “Vice Versa,” “The Princess Bride” and “Austin Powers: Goldmember.” On television, he is perhaps best known for a six-year run as Kevin Arnold on “The Wonder Years,” a role that earned him several accolades and awards, including two Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. He recently stared as “Stewart Sanderson” opposite Rob Lowe on FOX’s critically acclaimed comedy, “The Grinder.”

Behind the camera, Savage has produced and directed more than 100 episodes of both comedic and dramatic episodic television, for which he has earned four Directors Guild Award nominations. He has served as producer and director on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” as well as the AFI-honored “Party Down,” “Best Friends Forever” and “Garfunkel & Oates.” His episodic work includes “Modern Family,” “2 Broke Girls” and “The Goldbergs.” Additionally, Savage has helmed successful commercial campaigns for clients such as Verizon, Farmers Insurance, Realtor.com and Honda. He can also be heard as the voice of Honda in its television and radio campaigns. Savage currently resides in Los Angeles.

About Banijay Studios

Banijay Studios North America (BSNA) launched in April 2014. It is part of Banijay Group, one of the world’s biggest independent global production and distribution companies with a presence in more than 18 territories. The Group’s growing library of formats and programming, as well as acquired third-party content, totals more than 20,000 hours spanning entertainment, factual, drama, factual entertainment, kids and reality; and is licensed internationally by its global distribution arm Zodiak Rights. David Goldberg, Banijay Group president, serves as CEO, Banijay Studios North America. Caroline Baumgard is chief creative officer. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Banijay Studios North America creates original network, syndicated and cable programming and develops successful Banijay formats for the U.S. market.

