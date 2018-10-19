First Round of Performers Set for The 52nd CMA Awards!

CMA Awards nominees Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban have been announced as the first group of performers for The 52nd Annual CMA Awards – hosted for the 11th consecutive year by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood.

The 52nd Annual CMA Awards will air live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Wednesday, November 14th (ABC, 8/7C).

Country Music’s Biggest Night™ to Air Live from Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, Nov. 14 on the ABC Television Network

CMA Awards nominees Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban have been announced as the first group of performers for “The 52nd Annual CMA Awards,” hosted for the 11th consecutive year by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood. Country Music’s Biggest Night™ will air live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, WEDNESDAY, NOV. 14 (8:00–11:00 p.m. EST), on The ABC Television Network.

Ballerini is a six-time career CMA Awards nominee, returning this year with her fourth consecutive Female Vocalist of the Year nomination.

Bryan is a two-time Entertainer of the Year winner (2014, 2015) and 16-time CMA Awards nominee. He will return this year to vie for his third win in the category.

With two nominations this year, Chesney is an eight-time CMA Awards winner including four trophies for Entertainer of the Year. In 2016 he was honored with the Pinnacle Award, which recognizes an artist who has achieved both national and international prominence. With 46 total career nominations, he returns with his 11th Entertainer of the Year and 12th Musical Event of the Year nomination.

Adding to their four career nominations, Dan + Shay receive three nominations this year, with two first-time nominations in the Single of the Year and Music Video of the Year categories. Dan + Shay also land a nomination for Vocal Duo of the Year, their fifth consecutive nomination in the category. Dan Smyers earns an individual nomination for Song of the Year for co-writing “Tequila.”

Five-time CMA Awards nominees, Old Dominion, return this year with their third consecutive Vocal Group of the Year nomination.

Underwood, a four-time CMA Awards Female Vocalist of the Year winner, receives her 13th nomination in the category this year. She has garnered 30 CMA Awards nominations since 2006.

This year marks Urban’s 14th nomination for Male Vocalist of the Year, 11th nomination in the Entertainer of the Year category, and his sixth nomination in the Album of the Year category, bringing his career nominations to 45 with 11 total wins.

Winners of “The 52nd Annual CMA Awards” will be determined in a final round of voting by eligible CMA members. Voting for the CMA Awards final ballot ends Tuesday, Oct. 23 (7:00 p.m. EST). All balloting is tabulated by the professional services firm Deloitte.

“The 52nd Annual CMA Awards” is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the Executive Producer, Gary Halvorson is the Director, and David Wild is the Head Writer.

For more information on “The 52nd Annual CMA Awards,” please visit CMAawards.com and follow CMA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Fans can listen to music featuring the CMA Awards nominees and performers, on Amazon Music, Apple Music, Pandora, Spotify, and Vevo. To celebrate “The 52nd Annual CMA Awards,” the official merchandise line featuring tees, sweatshirts and other gifts is now available online.

About CMA Awards

The first “CMA Awards Banquet and Show” was held in 1967. The following year, the CMA Awards was broadcast for the first time – making it the longest running, annual music awards program on network television. The CMA Awards have aired on ABC since 2006. ABC is the network home of the CMA Awards and CMA’s other two television properties, “CMA Fest” and “CMA Country Christmas.”

CMA Awards ballots are tabulated by the professional services organization Deloitte. Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of Deloitte’s legal structure.

