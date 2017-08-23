First Look – Steven Soderbergh’s Netflix Western, Godless!

Frank Griffin, a menacing outlaw, is terrorizing the west as he hunts down his son-like partner – turned mortal enemy – Roy Goode, who is hiding at Alice Fletcher’s ranch near the quiet town of La Belle, NM, which is made up entirely of women.

Godless is a seven-part epic western series from Steven Soderbergh, Casey Silver and Scott Frank. It stars Jeff Daniels, Michelle Dockery and Jack O’Connell – and will premiere on Netflix on November 22nd.

Here’s your first look at the new Netflix Original limited series, Godless. The series launches 11/22.

A Netflix Original limited series, Godless is a seven-part epic western from Academy Award-winner Steven Soderbergh, executive producer Casey Silver, and Academy Award and Golden Globe-nominated screenwriter and director Scott Frank, starring Jeff Daniels, Michelle Dockery and Jack O’Connell.

Godless

Notorious criminal Frank Griffin (Jeff Daniels) and his gang of outlaws are on a mission of revenge against Roy Goode (Jack O’Connell), a son-like protégé who betrayed the brotherhood. While on the run, Roy seeks refuge with hardened widow Alice Fletcher (Michelle Dockery), an outcast herself, in a worn-down, isolated mining town of La Belle, NM — governed mainly by women. When word reaches La Belle that Griffin is headed their way, the town bands together to defend against the murderous gang in a lawless western frontier.

Like this: Like Loading...