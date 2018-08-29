First Look: Matthew Weiner’s The Romanoffs

Matthew Weiner’s The Romanoffs is an anthology series that features eight separate stories about people who believe themselves to be descendants of the Russian royal family.

Amazon Prime Video has released four new photos that give us our first look at the opulent new series.

The Romanoffs premieres on Amazon Prime Video on October 12th with the first two episodes.

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO RELEASES ‘FIRST-LOOK’ PHOTOS AND THE EPISODE LINE-UP OF THE HIGHLY-ANTICIPATED ANTHOLOGY SERIES, THE ROMANOFFS, FROM NINE-TIME EMMY WINNER MATTHEW WEINER

AS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED, NEW EPISODES OF THE ROMANOFFS WILL ROLLOUT EVERY FRIDAY – STARTING OCTOBER 12 WITH THE FIRST TWO INSTALLMENTS

The highly anticipated original contemporary anthology series, The Romanoffs, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video Friday, October 12 with new episodes released weekly, on Fridays. This is the first anthology series for Amazon Prime Video that will roll out on a weekly basis. The Romanoffs will be available initially in the original version in over 200 countries and territories, with dubbed foreign language versions coming in early 2019.

The Romanoffs is created, written, directed and executive produced by nine-time Emmy award winner Matthew Weiner (Mad Men), featuring eight separate stories about people who believe themselves to be descendants of the Russian royal family. Set in seven countries around the globe, The Romanoffs was shot on location in three continents collaborating with local productions and creative talent across Europe, the Americas, and the Far East. Each story takes place in a new location with a new cast. The first episode, “The Violet Hour’ stars Marthe Keller, Aaron Eckhart, Ines Melab and Louise Bourgoin and the second story, “The Royal We,” starring Corey Stoll, Kerry Bishe, Janet Montgomery and Noah Wyle. In addition to the first look images, Amazon Prime Video also released further details including show title and cast featured in each of the weekly installments.

EPISODE LINE-UP BELOW:

“The Violet Hour” — Premieres on Friday, October 12

Set in Paris, an ancestral home holds the key to a family’s future.

Starring Aaron Eckhart, Marthe Keller, Inès Melab and Louise Bourgoin in “The Violet Hour.”

“The Royal We” — Premieres on Friday, October 12

With their marriage in a rut, a couple finds their own temptations.

Starring Corey Stoll, Kerry Bishé, Janet Montgomery and Noah Wyle in “The Royal We.”

“House of Special Purpose” – Premieres on Friday, October 19

A movie star and a director go head to head in a battle over what is real.

Starring Christina Hendricks, Isabelle Huppert, Jack Huston, Mike Doyle and Paul Reiser in “House of Special Purpose.”

“Expectation” – Premieres on Friday, October 26

Over a single day in New York City a woman is confronted with every lie she ever told.

Starring Amanda Peet, John Slattery, Emily Rudd, Jon Tenney, Mary Kay Place, and Michael O’Neill in “Expectation.”

“Bright and High Circle” – Premieres on Friday, November 2

A trusted friend under suspicion tests the loyalties of a tightly-knit community.

Starring Diane Lane, Ron Livingston, Andrew Rannells, Cara Buono and Nicole Ari Parker in “Bright and High Circle.”

“Panorama” – Premieres on Friday, November 9

In Mexico City, an idealistic reporter falls in love with his mysterious subject.

Starring Juan Pablo Castañeda, Radha Mitchell and Griffin Dunne in “Panorama.”

“End of the Line” – Premieres on Friday, November 16

On a trip abroad to pursue their legacy, a couple faces destruction.

Starring Kathryn Hahn, Jay R. Ferguson, Annet Mahendru and Clea Duvall in “End of the Line.”

“The One That Holds Everything” – Premieres on Friday, November 23

In a story that circles the globe, a man tries to escape a family curse.

Starring Hugh Skinner, Adèle Anderson, Hera Hilmar, Ben Miles and JJ Feild in “The One That Holds Everything.”

The internationally renowned cast includes: Academy Award-nominee Isabelle Huppert (Elle), Golden Globe Award-nominee Marthe Keller (Marathon Man), Aaron Eckhart (Sully), Academy Award-nominee Diane Lane (Unfaithful), Emmy Award-nominated Christina Hendricks (Mad Men), Emmy Award-nominated John Slattery (Mad Men), Amanda Peet (Togetherness), Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire), Corey Stoll (The Strain), Grammy Award-winner Andrew Rannells (Girls), Mike Doyle (Odd Mom Out), JJ Feild (TURN: Washington’s Spies), Janet Montgomery (Salem, This Is Us), Emmy and Golden Globe Award-nominated Paul Reiser (Red Oaks), Noah Wyle (Falling Skies), Kathryn Hahn (Transparent), Kerry Bishé (Halt and Catch Fire), Jay R. Ferguson (Mad Men), Ben Miles (Collateral), Mary Kay Place (Big Love), Griffin Dunne (Imposters), Cara Buono (Mad Men), Ron Livingston (The Conjuring), Jon Tenney (Hand of God), Clea DuVall (Veep), Radha Mitchell (Silent Hill), Hugh Skinner (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again), Juan Pablo Castañeda (The Debt of Maximillian), Emily Rudd (Electric Dreams), Adèle Anderson (Company Business), Annet Mahendru (The Americans), Louise Bourgoin (I Am a Soldier), Hera Hilmar (Two Birds), Inès Melab (Agathe Koltès), Michael O’Neill (Dallas Buyers Club) and David Sutcliffe (Gilmore Girls).

The accomplished collaborators on The Romanoffs include Executive Producer/Writer Semi Chellas (Mad Men); Co-Executive Producers Kriss Turner Towner (The Bernie Mac Show), Blake McCormick (Mad Men) and Kathy Ciric (Z: The Beginning of Everything); along with Consulting Producers/Writers Andre Jacquemetton (Mad Men) and Maria Jacquemetton (Mad Men).

The behind-the-scenes creative team features an array of consummate artists including Director of Photography Chris Manley (Mad Men), Costume Designers Janie Bryant (Mad Men) and Wendy Chuck (Spotlight), Production Designers Chris Brown (Mad Men) and Emmy winner Henry Dunn (Mad Men). Hair and make-up heads are Theraesa Rivers (Mad Men) and Lana Horochowski (Mad Men), respectively. The casting team includes Emmy winners Carrie Audino (Mad Men) and Laura Schiff (Mad Men), as well as Kendra Shay Clark (Mad Men).

