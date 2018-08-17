Entire Prince 1995-2019 Catalog Now Available On Streaming Service Worldwide!

The nineteen albums Prince recorded between 1995-2010 are now available online as a result of a partnership between streaming service Discogs and Sony Music Entertainment.

The albums are accompanied by The Emancipation of Prince: A Guide to the NPG Era – 1995-2010.

Entire Prince 1995-2019 Catalog Finally Available On Streaming Service Worldwide

Discogs Partners With Sony Music Entertainment To Provide A Guide To The Era

The Emancipation of Prince: A Guide to the NPG Era – 1995-2010

PORTLAND, OR August 6, 2018 – Discogs is magnifying Prince’s entire NPG era catalog finally being available for streaming consumption worldwide. The 19 previously released album titles originally released between 1995 and 2010, covers over 20 hours of material. Discogs has worked with Sony Music Entertainment and the Prince Estate to put together a comprehensive guide to this era as it’s incredibly hard to know where to start… even for a Prince enthusiast.

The Emancipation of Prince: A Guide to the NPG Era – 1995-2010

In the mid-’90s, Prince was bucking trends and blazing trails. He got rid of his name, founded NPG Records, and threw off the shackles of accepted music industry wisdom. Between 1995 and 2010, The Artist released new material at a maddening pace for a pop superstar. He experimented musically and logistically, even winning a Webby Award for his pioneering use of digital distribution. The list of NPG-era titles includes The Gold Experience (1995), Emancipation (1996), Crystal Ball (1998), The Rainbow Children (2001), 3121 (2006), Musicology (2004), and Planet Earth (2007) among several others.

