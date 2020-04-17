Disney+ Sets Premiere Date for Artemis Fowl!

Disney’s Artemis Fowl – based on Eoin Colfer’s novel about ‘the next criminal genius’ – has a premiere date.

The film – originally intended to be the base for a theatrical franchise – will now premiere on Disney+ on June 12th. Check out the new TV spot/announcement video.

DISNEY’S FANTASTICAL EPIC ADVENTURE “ARTEMIS FOWL” STREAMING EXCLUSIVELY ON DISNEY+ BEGINNING JUNE 12

Disney’s new live-action film “Artemis Fowl” will stream exclusively on Disney+ beginning Friday, June 12.

Based on the best-selling young adult book by Eoin Colfer, “Artemis Fowl” delivers a big cinema-sized experience for audiences of all ages to experience for the first time on Disney+ in the comfort of their homes. From director Kenneth Branagh, it is a fantastical epic adventure, resplendent with beautiful landscapes and spectacular visual effects that will transport viewers to magical new worlds. “Artemis Fowl” stars newcomer Ferdia Shaw in the title role alongside Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie, Josh McGuire, Nikesh Patel and Adrian Scarborough, with Colin Farrell and Judi Dench.

Branagh said, “Artemis Fowl is a true original. In challenging times, a twelve year old criminal mastermind is one heck of a travelling companion. Smart, funny, and cool as mustard, he’ll take you to new worlds, meet unforgettable characters, and mix magic with mayhem. His own family is everything to him, and (although he’d never admit it), he’d be as proud as I am that families around the world will now be able to enjoy his first amazing screen adventures together, on Disney +.”

