Disney Channel Hatches More Duck Tales!

Disney Channel has ordered a third season of Duck Tales pror to the premiere of the show’s second season.

Julie Bowen, Edgar Wright, Jack McBrayer, John Hodgman and Jameela Jamil are among Season Two guest stars.



DISNEY CHANNEL HATCHES A THIRD SEASON OF EMMY® AWARD-NOMINATED ‘DUCKTALES’ PRIOR TO ITS SEASON TWO PREMIERE SATURDAY, OCT. 20, ON DISNEY CHANNEL AND DISNEYNOW

Julie Bowen, Edgar Wright, Jack McBrayer, John Hodgman and Jameela Jamil Among Season Two Guest Stars

DUCKBURG – Disney Channel has ordered a third season of the Emmy Award-nominated series “DuckTales” prior to its season two premiere SATURDAY, OCT. 20 (7:30 a.m., EDT/PDT), on Disney Channel, DisneyNOW and Disney Channel VOD. The series stars David Tennant (“Doctor Who”) as Scrooge McDuck, Danny Pudi (“Community”) as Huey, Ben Schwartz (“Parks and Recreation”) as Dewey, Bobby Moynihan (“Saturday Night Live”) as Louie, Kate Micucci (“Garfunkel and Oates”) as Webby Vanderquack, Beck Bennett (“Saturday Night Live”) as Launchpad McQuack, Toks Olagundoye (“Castle”) as Mrs. Beakley and Disney Legend Tony Anselmo as Donald Duck.

News of the season three pick-up was revealed today in a video featuring Pudi, Schwartz and Moynihan recording together for the first time.

Season two guest stars include Julie Bowen (“Modern Family”), Edgar Wright (“Baby Driver” director), Jack McBrayer (“30 Rock”), John Hodgman (“Vacationland: True Stories from Painful Beaches”), Jameela Jamil (“The Good Place”), Libe Barer (“Sneaky Pete”) and Lance Reddick (“John Wick”). The previously announced recurring cast for season two include Paget Brewster (“Criminal Minds”) as Della Duck, Donald Duck’s twin sister and his nephews’ long-lost mother; and Bernardo de Paula (“Rio”) and Arturo del Puerto (“Fear the Walking Dead”) as José de Carioca and Panchito Pistoles of The Three Caballeros.

“DuckTales” reached nearly 100 million views on social media and digital platforms in its first season. Brand extensions for the series include toys, books, apparel, plush and collectibles from Disney Parks, Experiences & Consumer Products, with new products debuting spring 2019.

The animated comedy-adventure series chronicles the high-flying adventures of Duckburg’s most famous trillionaire Scrooge McDuck, his mischief-making triplet grandnephews – Huey, Dewey and Louie, temperamental nephew Donald Duck and the trusted McDuck Manor team: big-hearted, fearless chauffer/pilot Launchpad McQuack; no-nonsense housekeeper Mrs. Beakley; and Mrs. Beakley’s granddaughter, Webby Vanderquack, resident adventurer and the triplet’s newfound fierce friend.

“DuckTales” is executive-produced by Emmy Award-nominated Matt Youngberg (“Ben 10: Omniverse”), with Emmy Award-nominated Francisco Angones (Disney XD’s “Wander Over Yonder”) serving as co-producer and story editor, and Sean Jimenez (Disney’s “Gravity Falls”) as art director. The series is a production of Disney Television Animation and carries a TV-Y7 parental guideline.

Like this: Like Loading...