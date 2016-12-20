Deepwater Horizon Gets 4K Ultra HD Release!

Deepwater Horizon is now available on Digital HD. The 4k Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray™ Combo Pack and DVD will be in stores on January 10th.

Two featurettes and a complete list of bonus material follow the jump.

Now Available on Digital HD On 4k Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray™ Combo Pack and DVD January 10th Download the free “Deepwater Horizon VR” app today!

The Deepwater Horizon 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and Digital HD releases have over two hours of special features including an hour-long five-part series “Beyond the Horizon,” – in which Mark Wahlberg and the cast meet the real-life heroes and discuss their experiences from Deepwater Horizon – three all-new featurettes looking at Peter Berg’s directing of the film and the incredible work involved in bringing the Deepwater Horizon rig and explosive stunts to life, and behind-the-scenes footage of how some of the most difficult scenes were shot. These releases also include tributes to America’s blue-collar workers in “Work Like an American,” featuring profiles of a real-life Deepwater Horizon firefighter, an ironworker, a longshoreman and many more hardworking Americans.

To celebrate the Digital HD release of Deepwater Horizon Lionsgate is taking film commentary to the next level with the new Deepwater Horizon VR app, now available on iOS and Android mobile platforms. Using the new immersive Deepwater Horizon VR, fans will experience, for the first time ever, the thrill of being in the same room with director Peter Berg (Lone Survivor, Patriots Day) as he dives into the critically acclaimed film Deepwater Horizon with exclusive commentary alongside editor Colby Parker Jr (Lone Survivor, Patriots Day).

