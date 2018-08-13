Creepy First Look Photos: Chilling Tales of Sabrina!

Netflix has released the first two photos from its supernatural Riverdale spin-off, Chilling Tales of Sabrina.

The photos – of Sabrina alone in what might be a haunted wood, and of Sabrina apparently receiving a dark blessing – live up to advance word that this would be a much darker series than its teen-Twin Peaks-ish CW sister show.

Chilling Tales of Sabrina: Season One will premiere globally on Netflix on October 26th.

Anointing You with the First Look Photos of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

The highly anticipated original series debuts on Netflix October 26

Today Netflix released the first two official photos from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina starring Kiernan Shipka. [From L to R: Kiernan Shipka as “Sabrina Spellman”; A scene from the dark Baptism of Sabrina]

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.

Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who also serves as chief creative officer of Archie Comics, penned the script for the series. Aguirre-Sacasa executive produces javascript:void(0)alongside Riverdale collaborators Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater and Lee Toland Krieger. The drama hails from Warner Bros. Television-based Berlanti Productions.

Cast includes: Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, Lachlan Watson, Bronson Pinchot and Gavin Leatherwood

