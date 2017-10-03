Coming Soon to a Bookstore Near You: The Coen Brothers: The Iconic Filmmakers and Their Work!

As a fan of the films of the Coen Brothers, a book dedicated to an in-depth look at their films becomes an instant must read.

Film journalist Ian Nathan has produced such a book – The Coen Brothers: The Iconic Filmmakers and Their Work – an in-depth look at the work of the most creative and distinctive filmmakers of the last thirty years.

The Coen Brothers: The Iconic Filmmakers and Their Work will be in bookstores on November 9th.

THE COEN BROTHERS: The Iconic Filmmakers and Their Work

Their films are distinctive, dark, funny, challenging, provoking, creative, and above all else, good. As hard as it might be to classify and describe the work of Joel and Ethan Coen, a new book, The Coen Brothers: The Iconic Filmmakers and their Work (November 2017, Aurum Press, $35.00) delves deep into the brothers’ lives and cinematic output, providing the reader with a deeper understanding and analysis into how the brothers were influenced and how they create their films.

Through in-depth and informative text written by film journalist Ian Nathan, the new book re-examines the brothers’ most famous films including Raising Arizona, Fargo, The Big Lebowski, O Brother, Where Art Thou?, No Country for Old Men and True Grit. Plus, some of their cult films, like The Evil Dead, Paris je t’aime, and A Serious Man. Packed with stunning images from the Kobal archives, this book will also highlight their surprising involvement in recent films like Bridge of Spies and Unbroken, as well as looking at those who they frequently collaborate with.

Nathan explores the extraordinary lives of the Coen brothers to reveal how they survived flops and triumphs alike, never once compromising their vision, to become two of the world’s most interesting, distinctive and creative filmmakers. Beginning with their upbringing in the Minneapolis, MN suburb of St. Louis Park, to their paths out of the Midwest to film school and onto Hollywood, Nathan shows how it all merged, influenced and informed the brothers’ filmmaking.

Perfectly timed to publish with the Coen Brothers’ newest film, Suburbicon, The Coen Brothers: The Iconic Filmmakers and their Work is packaged in a handsome slipcase and features over 100 photos, featuring candid shots, on-set photography, movie stills and much more.

The Coen Brothers: The Iconic Filmmakers and Their Work

By Ian Nathan

On-Sale Date: November 9, 2017

$35.00 US · $45 CAN · 176 pages · Hardcover with slipcase

ISBN: 9781781316849

Aurum Press, an imprint of The Quarto Group

Like this: Like Loading...