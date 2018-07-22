Comic-Con 2018: This is a Pet Shop Trailer: Disenchantment!

All you really need to know about Disenchantment is that Matt Groening is taking on epic fantasy in a medieval setting – that means the skewering of everything from Tolkien to Game of Thrones (as well as anything else he feels like targeting).

Disenchantment premieres on Netflix on August 17th.

The Official Trailer for Disenchantment kicked off the panel for the highly anticipated new series from Matt Groening at San Diego Comic Con 2018 on Saturday, July 21st at 5:30 PM PT. The trailer features a medieval inspired re-recording of David Bowie’s hit song “Rebel Rebel.” Allie Goertz (MAD Magazine/Everything’s Coming Up Simpson podcast) moderated the panel discussion that followed with creator Matt Groening, showrunner Josh Weinstein and cast Eric Andre, Nat Faxon, John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, and David Herman along with Claudia Katz from Rough Draft animation studio.

About Disenchantment

From the mind of Matt Groening, comes the 10-episode adult animated comedy fantasy series, Disenchantment, launching on Netflix, August 17, 2018. In Disenchantment, viewers will be whisked away to the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland, where they will follow the misadventures of hard-drinking young princess Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo, and her personal demon Luci. Along the way, the oddball trio will encounter ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses, and lots of human fools.

The series will feature the voice talents of Abbi Jacobson (“Bean”), Eric Andre (“Luci”), and Nat Faxon (“Elfo”) along with John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, and Lucy Montgomery.

Instagram / @Disenchantment

Facebook / DisenchantmentNetflix

Twitter / @Disenchantment

You can stream Disenchantment here.

