As the era of Kodachrome film processing comes to an end, a man must reunite with his estranged father on a roadtrip to develop his final rolls of Kodachrome film. Only on Netflix April 20.

From director Mark Raso, Kodachrome stars Jason Sudeikis, Ed Harris, and Elizabeth Olsen.

Watch Kodachrome on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/80216834

Like this: Like Loading...