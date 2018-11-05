Clearing the Air Trailer: The Bisexual!

Hulu’s The Bisexual is a six-part dramedy which offers a raw, funny, unapologetic take on bisexuality and the comic misconceptions surrounding it.

Desiree Akhavan (The Miseducation of Cameron Post, Appropriate Behavior) stars in, directs and co-writes (with Cecilia Frugiuele) The Bisexual – which premieres on November 16th.

Series Synopsis:

Fresh from winning the Grand Jury prize at Sundance, Desiree Akhavan (The Miseducation of Cameron Post, Appropriate Behavior) stars in, directs and co-writes (with Cecilia Frugiuele) The Bisexual, a six-part dramedy which offers a raw, funny, unapologetic take on bisexuality and the comic misconceptions surrounding it. New Yorker Leila (Akhavan) goes on a ‘break’ from her long-term girlfriend and business partner Sadie (BAFTA-nominated Maxine Peake). Moving out of their flat but still forced to see her ex every day at their joint tech company, Leila rents a room from novelist Gabe (Brian Gleeson), a neurotic 30-something dwarfed by the success of his debut novel, which has now been forgotten. Leila soon begins sleeping with men but struggles to come out as bisexual to Sadie and her gay friends. She finds an unlikely wingman in Gabe who helps her navigate a new life dating men and women. Skewering stereotypes and unpicking them The Bisexual explores the differences between dating men and women from the perspective of someone who finds herself – for the first time – doing both whilst examining the funny, painful, complexities of realizing that the one you love, and the life you need, may be two very different things.

Credits:

Created and Written by: Desiree Akhavan and Cecilia Frugiuele

Directed by: Desiree Akhavan

Executive Produced by: Naomi de Pear (Flowers, River) for Hootenanny (a Sister Pictures company) and is produced by Katie Carpenter

Cast:

Desiree Akhavan, Maxine Peake (Red Riding, Three Girls, Funny Cow), Brian Gleeson (Hellboy, Phantom Thread, Stonemouth), Eva Birthistle (The Last Kingdom, Brooklyn), Naomi Ackie (Lady Macbeth, Yardie), Niamh Algar (The Virtues) and newcomers Saskia Chana and Michelle Guillot.

Episode Descriptions:

Ep. 101

New Yorker Leila lives in London in a seemingly perfect relationship with girlfriend and business partner, Sadie. But Leila has a secret – she’s bisexual. Realizing that she’s living a lie, Leila makes a drastic decision with unexpected consequences.

Ep. 102

Leila and Sadie try to be civil for the business’s sake. It’s anything but behind the scenes. Neurotic new housemate Gabe attempts to cheer Leila up with a night out that turns into a drunken odyssey…and takes a surprising turn.

Ep. 103

Struggling to come out, Leila manically juggles a double life. Sadie considers something big while Gabe tries to decipher his unreadable sort-of girlfriend, sort-of student. A weird night in leads to uncomfortable truths and an explosive revelation.

Ep. 104

With Leila’s bisexuality now out in the open, Sadie couldn’t feel more betrayed. With no hope of reconciliation with Sadie, Leila finds an unexpected ally in Gabe who ham-fistedly helps her navigate a new life dating men and women.

Ep. 105

2005. London. A younger, Lily-Allen loving Leila is studying abroad. A younger, rounder, Gabe is trying to get “Test(icular)” published. An unexpected turn, and some familiar faces, take them both on life-altering journeys neither could have predicted.

Ep. 106

Sadie makes a revelation that leaves Leila questioning everything. She turns to Gabe. As they lean on each other Leila leans on Gabe as their relationship born out of awkwardness evolves into one of genuine friendship.

