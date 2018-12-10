CHART-TOPPING ARTISTS LAUREN ALAINA, BAZZI, KANE BROWN, CAMILA CABELLO, CIARA, HALSEY, SHAWN MENDES AND WEEZER ADDED TO WEST COAST CELEBRATION OF DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2019!

dick clark productions and ABC today announced performances from chart-topping artists Lauren Alaina, Bazzi, Kane Brown, Camila Cabello, Ciara, Halsey, Shawn Mendes, Weezer and a collaboration from Kane Brown featuring Lauren Alaina have been added to the lineup for the West Coast celebration of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2019.

dick clark productions and ABC today announced performances from chart-topping artists Lauren Alaina, Bazzi, Kane Brown, Camila Cabello, Ciara, Halsey, Shawn Mendes, Weezer and a collaboration from Kane Brown featuring Lauren Alaina have been added to the lineup for the West Coast celebration of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2019.” These artists join previously announced West Coast host, multiplatinum music superstar Ciara, and performers Kelsea Ballerini, The Chainsmokers, Foster the People, Dua Lipa, Ella Mai and Charlie Puth, as well as a performance by Macklemore with Skylar Grey presented by Planet Fitness, and a special collaboration from The Chainsmokers featuring Kelsea Ballerini. Airing just after midnight, Post Malone will perform from a stop on his current tour in Brooklyn, New York, marking the first television performance of the New Year. America’s biggest celebration of the year will take place on MONDAY, DEC. 31, beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST on The ABC Television Network.

Ranked as the No. 1 music special of last year, “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2019” marks the 47th anniversary of America’s biggest celebration of the year and will include 5 ½ hours of special performances and reports on New Year’s celebrations from around the globe. Ryan Seacrest will host the prime-time festivities and lead the traditional countdown to midnight from Times Square in New York City, as he has for the last 13 years, with live onsite reporting from actress and comedian Jenny McCarthy. Award-winning actress Lucy Hale will return to host the third annual Central Time Zone celebration from New Orleans, providing viewers with exclusive performances, and celebrity and fan interviews leading up to the midnight countdown and stunning fleur-de-lis drop near Jackson Square at the dawn of the New Year.

“Our lineup in Hollywood this year is truly outstanding, featuring artists across multiple genres and some incredible crossover hits,” said Mark Bracco, executive producer and executive vice president of Programming & Development, dick clark productions. “Music brings people together and we look forward to rockin’ in the New Year with some of the biggest hits of the year.”

Country star Lauren Alaina’s critically acclaimed sophomore album, “Road Less Traveled,” landed on multiple “Best Of” lists including Billboard, Rolling Stone and Amazon, and it became the top-streamed female country album release of 2017. Praised as “full of life lessons and uplift” (PEOPLE), the collection of 12 songs all written by the young star includes Lauren’s first No. 1 smash on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, “Road Less Traveled,” the Top 25 hit “Doin’ Fine,” and the deeply personal and inspiring, “Three.” The “sassy Southerner with killer pipes” (PARADE) has shared the stage with superstars including Alan Jackson, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Martina McBride and Jason Aldean; and the Georgia native is currently on tour with Cole Swindell and Dustin Lynch. In addition to earning nominations for ACM Vocal Event of the Year, CMA New Artist of the Year, and Billboard Music’s Top Country Song awards, Lauren took home this year’s ACM New Female Vocalist of the Year Award and CMT Collaborative Video of the Year Award for “What Ifs,” the four-time platinum-selling No. 1 hit with childhood friend, Kane Brown. Lauren is one of CMT’s Next Women of Country, and she received her first CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year with her No. 1 hit “Road Less Traveled.” Following the release of “Road Less Traveled,” Lauren has received nominations for the ACM Awards, CMA Awards, CMT Music Awards, Teen Choice Awards, Radio Disney Awards and Billboard Music Awards.

Bazzi, one of the biggest breakout artists of 2018, catapulted into mega-status with his massive hit “Mine.” The track, now certified two-time platinum, climbed to No. 1 on Billboard’s Pop Songs airplay chart and top 3 on the Rhythmic Songs airplay chart. Bazzi solidified his spot as Pop’s most promising newcomer with his follow-up hit “Beautiful,” which included a collaboration with multiplatinum global chart-topping singer/songwriter Camila Cabello. Both tracks are featured on Bazzi’s breakthrough debut album, “COSMIC,” which has been streamed more than 1.5 billion times globally. Written predominantly by Bazzi and produced by Rice N’ Peas and Bazzi, “COSMIC” has received ecstatic critical applause, with Billboard praising its “slinky, R&B-infused pop” and Playboy hailing the collection as “genre-bending,” praising Bazzi’s “warts-and-all approach to songwriting.” “Bazzi’s ‘COSMIC’ seems primed to linger near the top of the albums chart for quite a while,” wrote Stereogum; while USA Today echoed, “Bazzi’s career is just getting started.” Bazzi recently performed during The 92nd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, continuing his recent streak of high-profile TV appearances including “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” two performances on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” “The Today Show,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” and the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – as a Best New Artist nominee. Bazzi has spent much of the past year on THE COSMIC TOUR, including a sold-out headline run, a special guest role on Camila Cabello’s sold-out Never Be The Same North American tour, and support on the European leg of Justin Timberlake’s blockbuster The Man of the Woods Tour.

Released Nov. 9, breakthrough star Kane Brown’s second album, “Experiment,” debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking only the third country album release to top the Billboard 200 all year and the first time in 24 years a solo country act topped the all genre chart with a sophomore album. Brown has continued to make history since first releasing his No. 1-debuting, platinum-selling self-titled debut album in December 2016. In addition to platinum and multiplatinum RIAA certifications, more than 2 billion career audio and video streams, and sold-out concerts, Brown recently won 3 AMA awards, marking the most award wins for any first-time country nominee in the award show’s history. Noted by The New York Times as “one of Nashville’s most promising young stars and also one of its most flexible,” the 25-year-old Georgia native “distinguished himself with an unorthodox path and unvarnished lyrics” (Billboard) and “ultimately bring(s) folks together.” Brown topped the Billboard Top Country Albums chart with his platinum-certified “Kane Brown,” and again with his “Deluxe Edition” reissue of the album, which also sent the set into Top 5 on the all-genre Billboard 200. That same week (Oct. 28, 2017), Brown made history by becoming the first artist to top all five of Billboard’s main country charts with his No. 1 Top Country Album; a No. 1 debut on Country Digital Song Sales with the double-platinum “Heaven,” and No. 1s on Country Airplay, Hot Country Songs, and Country Streaming Songs with the triple-platinum “What Ifs” featuring Lauren Alaina. “Kane Brown” held 12 weeks on Billboard’s Top Country Albums Chart at No. 1, and his multiweek, 3X platinum No. 1 song “Heaven” was recently featured by Variety Magazine as the only “pure country” hit to be honored as one of the most streamed songs of the year. Additionally, Brown’s 4X-platinum No. 1 hit “What Ifs” recently became the third most-streamed country song of all time. For more information including touring information, visit KaneBrownMusic.com.

Multi-GRAMMY®-nominated Cuban born singer/songwriter Camila Cabello (Epic Records / SYCO) released her debut solo album, “Camila,” in January 2018 to rave reviews. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart at the same time as her single “Havana” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making Camila the first soloist in nearly 15 years to reach the No. 1 spot on both the Hot 100 and Billboard 200 charts in the same week for the first time. The RIAA gold-certified album, “Camila,” launched its debut at No. 1 on over 100 iTunes charts around the world, breaking the record for most No. 1 positions for a debut album in iTunes history. At the end of 2018, Camila was nominated for two GRAMMY awards, “Best Pop Vocal Album” for her album, “Camila,” and “Best Pop Solo Performance” for “Havana” (live). Earlier this year, she took home awards for Artist of the Year and Video of the Year for her hit “Havana” at the 2018 Video Music Awards. Beginning her official solo career after four years in Fifth Harmony, Cabello released her RIAA 7x platinum smash hit, “Havana,” in August 2017 where it obtained the No. 1 spot on the pop radio chart, marking her second Top 40 No. 1 as a solo artist. Furthermore, “Havana” hit No. 1 on iTunes overall top songs chart, No. 2 on the Spotify Global chart and hit No. 1 in 80 countries around the world. “Havana” is the first song by a female artist to reach No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary, Pop Songs and Rhythmic Songs charts in 22 years, has earned 101 billion on-demand U.S. streams, according to Nielsen Music, and attained the longest run at No. 1 on Pop Songs for any song by a female artist since 2013. Her double-platinum single “Never Be The Same,” was released in January 2018 and peaked in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Cabello had already earned a chart-topping smash with her recent double platinum-certified hit “Bad Things” with MGK. The track generated over 400 million on-demand streams. As a result of its success, she became the fifth female artist to hit No. 1 on the Pop songs chart with and without a group. In November 2018, Camila was named the new ambassador for Save the Children.

Ciara is a GRAMMY Award-winning singer/songwriter, producer, model and actress. Over her 13-year career, she has sold over 23 million records and 16 million singles worldwide, including chart-topping hits “Goodies,” “Ride,” “Oh,” “1, 2 Step,” “Body Party,” and “I Bet.” Most recently, Ciara has been scorching this summer with her new song “Level Up” which has transformed into a defining moment for the culture with the subsequent movement it has incited. Beyond clocking over 100 million views on YouTube, the song spent several weeks at No. 1 on the iTunes Top R&B/Soul Songs Chart and Top 10 on iTunes overall, and attracted Missy Elliott and Fatman Scoop for a high-profile remix which also shot up the iTunes charts. Its high-powered dance initially inspired fans to shoot their own videos with the hashtag #LevelUpChallenge – stirring up a viral buzz that has seen over 2 million posts across social media and launched the video to a No. 1-trending topic on YouTube. Known for her incredible visuals and stellar dance abilities, Ciara’s videos have been viewed over 1.4 billion times accurately earning her the moniker of “Queen of Dance.” Ciara continues to captivate with her social media prowess reaching over 50 million fans across her platforms and channels. Ciara is not only known for her vocal talent and dance moves, but she is signed with IMG Models, and Vogue previously named her the “new fashion icon.” Most recently, she became a Global Brand Ambassador for Revlon. As longtime muse for several high-fashion designers, Ciara has not only been the face of various campaigns, but she has graced the covers of numerous fashion and lifestyle magazines. Ciara is a devoted wife and mother of two, as well as a philanthropist who is dedicated to improving the lives of children and empowering women across the globe.

GRAMMY Award-nominated multiplatinum alternative pop maverick Halsey claimed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Top 200 with her second release, “hopeless fountain kingdom,” an album Rolling Stone called “bold” in a four-star review, claiming that “Halsey could go anywhere from here.” Indeed, since storming on the music scene in 2015, she has garnered over 7 billion streams globally and nearly 6 million global sales, graced the covers of magazines from Nylon to Billboard and Forbes, among others – a far cry from the New Jersey teen who’d escaped her suburban existence for New York, writing poetry and scrounging money for concerts and her next slice of pizza. Halsey shows no signs of slowing down. This fall she released her new single, “Without Me,” which came on the heels of the summer hit “Eastside” with Benny Blanco and Khalid, which garnered 300 million streams worldwide in just two months. The track was the follow-up to the platinum-certified smash with G-Eazy “Him & I,” which reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Pop Songs Airplay Chart and No. 1 at Top 40 radio – marking her second No. 1 since accompanying The Chainsmokers’ on “Closer,” which dominated for 11 weeks and has been certified diamond by the RIAA. “Him & I” has accrued over 750 million streams worldwide and been certified platinum in several countries. In addition, her own two double platinum-certified singles, “Bad At Love” and “Now Or Never,” also peaked in the top 3 at Top 40 radio. In addition, Halsey pushes creative boundaries expanding her influence and impact beyond music. Earlier this year, Halsey spoke at the 2018 women’s march advocating for equality. Her speech has been viewed millions of times and has moved people from around the world. As her star continues to rise, Halsey uses her voice to speak up for causes she passionately believes in, including disenfranchised youth, women’s rights, mental health and the LGBTQ community, proving that both she and her music can affect meaningful change, and that, yes, the 23-year-old can go anywhere from here. Yves Saint Laurent recently tapped her as a brand ambassador of YSL Beauté where she will help create and share makeup looks that speak to today’s millennial. After making her film debut in the animated 2018 summer movie “Teen Titans Go!” as the voice of Wonder Woman, she can be seen this fall in “A Star Is Born,” starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. Halsey went from putting songs on SoundCloud to having her first full-length album, “Badlands,” land at No. 2 on the Billboard Top 200 and become certified platinum by the RIAA within one year of its release; from couch surfing to witnessing her first tour sell out in minutes to touring globally with sold-out dates on five continents (including a sold-out Madison Square Garden performance) and performing for the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony in Norway. In 2017, she earned a 2017 GRAMMY nomination in the category of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Closer,” her diamond-certified megahit with The Chainsmokers.

GRAMMY-nominated Toronto born singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes released his highly anticipated self-titled third album in May 2018. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart as well as multiple additional worldwide markets, including Australia, Canada, Mexico, Belgium, Holland and more. “Shawn Mendes” made Shawn the third youngest solo artist to ever have three No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 and became one of the top best-selling album debuts of 2018. The album shot to No. 1 on iTunes upon release in over 80 countries around the world. At the end of 2018, Shawn was nominated for two GRAMMY Awards: Song of the Year for “In My Blood” and Best Pop Vocal Album for his self-titled album, “Shawn Mendes.” Leading up to the album, he released multiple tracks including “Youth” featuring Khalid, “In My Blood” and “Lost In Japan.” Both “In My Blood” and “Lost In Japan,” the first two songs released off the new album, experienced massive success, soaring to the No. 1 and No. 2 spots on the overall iTunes chart in the U.S, Top 5 on iTunes in 50 countries, and held the No. 1 and No. 2 spots on Spotify’s “New Music Friday” playlist. With “In My Blood,” Shawn became the first artist to ever have had four No. 1 singles on Billboard’s Adult Pop Songs airplay chart before the age of 20 In April 2017, Shawn released his 3x platinum hit “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.” The track scored Shawn his second No. 1 single on Billboard’s Pop Songs chart, joining 7x platinum single, “Stitches.” Throughout his career, Shawn has achieved three consecutive No. 1 album debuts, two platinum albums, and eight consecutive platinum and multiplatinum singles. Worldwide, he has sold over 15 million albums, 100 million singles, and has amassed over 16 billion song streams and 5 billion YouTube views. Shawn has completed two sold-out world tours with over 1 million tickets sold, selling out legendary arenas including NYC’s Madison Square Garden, Toronto’s Air Canada Centre, and London’s O2 Arena in minutes. Shawn Mendes: The Tour begins in March 2019, with over 60 dates currently announced across Europe, North America and Australia, with more to be announced soon. He topped Billboard’s “21 Under 21” in 2017 and 2018, and has been featured on Forbes “30 Under 30,” Spotify’s “25 Under 25,” and Time Magazine’s “Time 100 Most Influential.” In February 2018, ROI Influencer Media recognized Shawn as the No. 1 Most Influential Artist and No. 1 Most Influential Teen across all social media platforms.

Weezer is an American rock band formed in Los Angeles, Califonia, in 1992, currently consisting of Rivers Cuomo (lead vocals, lead guitar), Patrick Wilson (drums), Brian Bell (rhythm guitar, backing vocals, keyboards) and Scott Shriner (bass, backing vocals). Weezer has sold 10 million albums in the U.S. and over 35 million records worldwide. Their catalogue has included such megahits as “Buddy Holly,” “Undone (The Sweater Song),” “Say It Ain’t So,” “El Scorcho,” “Hash Pipe,” “Island In The Sun,” “Beverly Hills,” “Pork and Beans” and more. Weezer has won GRAMMYS, MTV Video Music Awards and more throughout their career. Following massively acclaimed album releases in 2016 and 2017 (“Weezer (White Album)” and “Pacific Daydream,” respectively), and two sold-out amphitheatre tours with Panic! At the Disco (in 2016) and Pixies (in 2018), Weezer released a fan-inspired cover of Toto’s “Africa.” The cover propelled the band back into the charts across the board, giving Weezer their fourth No. 1, 10th Top 5 and 15th Top 10 on Billboard’s Alternative Songs chart, in addition to landing Top 5 on the Adult Pop Songs chart. Weezer will release their highly anticipated 12th album, “Weezer (Black Album),” in 2019.

YouTube Music is the presenting sponsor of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2019.”

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’?Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2019” is produced by dick clark productions with Ryan Seacrest, Barry Adelman and Mark Bracco serving as executive producers. Larry Klein is producer.

The complete lineup airing Monday, Dec. 31, on ABC is the following:

8:00-10:00 p.m. EST – “Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2019 – Part 1”

10:00-11:00 p.m. EST – “Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2019 – Part 2”

11:30 p.m.-1:09 a.m. EST – “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2019 – Part 1”

1:09-2:13 a.m. EST – “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2019 – Part 2”

