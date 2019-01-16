Bizarre Premonitions Trailer: Now Apocalypse!

Ulysses is having visions – about the end of the world. But are they ‘visions’ visions, or are they drug-induced manifestations of his anxieties about, well, everything?

Now Apocalypse premieres on Starz on March 10th. Check out the strikingly odd trailer below.

STARZ RELEASES KEY ART AND TRAILER FOR OFFICIAL 2019 SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL SELECTION “NOW APOCALYPSE”

The Provocative and Surreal Comedy Series from Iconic Indie Filmmaker Gregg Araki, Academy Award®-Winning Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh and Emmy Award®-Winning Producer Gregory Jacobs Premieres on Sunday, March 10th at 9 PM ET/PT

Santa Monica, Calif. – January 16, 2019 – Starz, a Lionsgate company (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B), today released the official key art and trailer for its new 10-episode STARZ Original series “Now Apocalypse,” premiering on Sunday, March 10 at 9 PM ET/PT following the Season Two premiere of “American Gods.” Also available exclusively on STARZPLAY via Prime Video Channels in the U.K. and Germany timed to the U.S. broadcast, this sexy, vibrant and fast-moving comedy series is created and executive-produced by veteran indie filmmaker Gregg Araki (Kaboom, Mysterious Skin). Steven Soderbergh (Logan Lucky, The Laundromat) and Gregory Jacobs (The Laundromat, Magic Mike XXL) also serve as executive producers.

“Now Apocalypse” stars Avan Jogia (“Tut,” “Twisted”) as Ulysses, who is struggling to figure out his life in the surreal and bewildering city of Los Angeles. Kelli Berglund (“Lab Rats,” “Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors”) stars as Carly, Beau Mirchoff (“Awkward,” “The Fosters”) as Ford, and Roxane Mesquida (Kaboom, “Gossip Girl”) as Severine, all of whom are on quests pursuing love, sex and fame. Between sexual and romantic dating-app adventures, Ulysses grows increasingly troubled as foreboding, premonitory dreams make him wonder if some kind of dark and monstrous conspiracy is going on — or if he is just smoking too much weed.

“Now Apocalypse” will make its world premiere as an Official Selection of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.

Araki directed all 10 episodes and co-wrote the series with author and Vogue.com sex columnist Karley Sciortino, who is also the creator and host of “Slutever” on Viceland. Sciortino also serves as consulting producer.

