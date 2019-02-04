The Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark Super Bowl spots were only 15 seconds or less, so if you blinked you might have missed them – which would be too bad because they’re pretty scary stuff.

Check it out below.

Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark opens on August 9th.

Inspired by one of the most terrifying children’s book series of all time, SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK follows a group of young teens who must solve the mystery surrounding sudden and macabre deaths in their small town.

#ScaryStories // August 9 2019

www.scarystoriestotellinthedark.com

