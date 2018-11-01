Best Spy Disguise Ever Trailer: Spies in Disguise!

The crazy people at Blue Sky Studios have targeted the world of espionage in their next film, Spies in Disguise.

Lance Sterling is the best secret agent in the world and, as you’d expect, has a crack team behind him – including a young scientist who just might have come up with the best spy disguise ever – though not one Sterling approves of…

Spies in Disguise opens on September 13, 2019.

SPIES IN DISGUISE

Release: September 13, 2019

Directed by: Troy Quane, Nick Bruno

Produced by: Fox Animation, Blue Sky Studios, Chernin Entertainment

Inspired by: The Animated Short Film: Pigeon: Impossible by Lucas Martell

Cast: Will Smith, Tom Holland, Ben Mendelsohn, Karen Gillan, Rashida Jones, DJ Khaled, Masi Oka

SYNOPSIS

Super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is… not. But what Walter lacks in social skills he makes up for in smarts and invention, creating the awesome gadgets Lance uses on his epic missions. But when events take an unexpected turn, Walter and Lance suddenly have to rely on each other in a whole new way. And if this odd couple can’t learn to work as a team, the whole world is in peril. SPIES IN DISGUISE is an animated comedy set in the high-octane globe-trotting world of international espionage.

