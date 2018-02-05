Best in the Galaxy: Solo Teaser for the Trailer!

It’s been a while since there was a film deserving of a teaser for the trailer. Solo: A Star Wars Story just happens to be that film.

Take a peek at the galaxy of the young Han Solo – a young scoundrel who plans to be the best pilot in the galaxy.

Solo: A Star Wars Story will be in theaters on May 25th.

Solo: A Star Wars Story. Trailer Tomorrow. In theaters May 25.

Visit Star Wars at http://www.starwars.com

Subscribe to Star Wars on YouTube at http://www.youtube.com/starwars

Like Star Wars on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/starwars

Follow Star Wars on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/starwars

Follow Star Wars on Instagram at http://www.instagram.com/starwars

Follow Star Wars on Tumblr at http://starwars.tumblr.com/

Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo befriends his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and meets the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.

The film stars Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Paul Bettany.

Like this: Like Loading...