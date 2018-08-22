AXS TV Acquires Music Doc Series The Day the Rock Star Died!

The Day The Rock Star Died – an in-depth look at the legendary lives and devastating ends of some of music’s most influential artists – has been acquired by AXS TV.

The 15-episode series will premiere on Tuesday, Octovber 2nd (8:30/7:30C).

AXS TV TAKES VIEWERS INSIDE THE LIVES, LEGACIES, AND TRAGIC ENDS OF SOME OF MUSIC’S MOST LEGENDARY ARTISTS IN THE ACQUIRED SERIES THE DAY THE ROCK STAR DIED, PREMIERINGTUESDAY, OCTOBER 2 AT 8:30pE/5:30pP

The 15-Episode Season Highlights Janis Joplin, David Bowie, Buddy Holly, Jimi Hendrix, Jim Morrison, Keith Moon, Elvis, Johnny Cash, Michael Jackson & More

Check out a trailer for the series here.

Los Angeles, CA (August 22, 2018) – AXS TV, the premier destination for classic rock programming, brings viewers an in-depth look at the legendary lives and devastating ends of some of music’s most influential artists in the newly-acquired original series The Day The Rock Star Died—premiering Tuesday, October 2 at 8:30pE/5:30pP, before Ringo Starr’s exclusive sitdown with Dan Rather on The Big Interview at 9pE/6pP.

The Day The Rock Star Died takes viewers on a guided journey of the extraordinary lives and unparalleled legacies of 15 artists who each changed music forever and left an indelible mark on fans across the world. The series examines what made these artists so incredible and what makes their art so enduring, offering rare insights into their personal lives and re-tracing their tragic final hours. Featured icons include soulful songstress Janis Joplin; genre-defying showman David Bowie; guitar superstars Buddy Holly and Jimi Hendrix; powerful percussionist Keith Moon; standouts Amy Winehouse and Whitney Houston; rock n’ roll king Elvis Presley; Country music titans Johnny Cash and Hank Williams; folk hero John Denver; pop trailblazers Michael Jackson, George Michael, and Michael Hutchence; and celebrated singer-songwriter Tom Petty.

“AXS TV is dedicated to providing viewers with the absolute best in classic rock programming, and we are proud to expand our growing roster of quality music-themed programming even further with the addition of The Day The Rock Star Died,” said Lucia McCalmont, vice president of program acquistions and scheduling, AXS TV. “The series is a great addition to our Tuesday night lineup, which also features The Big Interview—giving viewers an in-depth look at the enduring legacies of those iconic artists who have passed on but continue to impact fans across the world to this day, followed by priceless insight and charming anecdotes from legendary musicians in their own words as they tell Dan Rather the stories of their lives and careers. This is truly a must-see block for all music aficionados.”

