Are You Ready To Rumble? Trailer: RUMBLE!

In a world where monster wrestling is a global sport and monsters are superstar athletes, teenage Winnie seeks to follow in her father’s footsteps by coaching a lovable underdog monster into a champion.
RUMBLE opens on January 29th, 2021.
RUMBLE OPENS IN THEATRES JANUARY 29, 2021
SYNOPSIS:
Paramount Animation Presents
In Association with WWE Studios
A Reel FX / Walden Media Production
Directed by Hamish Grieve
Produced by Mark Bakshi and Brad Booker
Executive Producers Jeff Fierson, Susan Levison, Richard Lowell, Steve O’Brien, Chuck Peil, Frank Smith, Naia Cucukov
CAST: Will Arnett, Terry Crews, Geraldine Viswanathan, Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i, Tony Danza, Becky Lynch, Susan Kelechi Watson, Stephen A. Smith, Jimmy Tatro, Ben Schwartz and Michael Buffer
