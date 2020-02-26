Are You Ready To Rumble? Trailer: RUMBLE!

In a world where monster wrestling is a global sport and monsters are superstar athletes, teenage Winnie seeks to follow in her father’s footsteps by coaching a lovable underdog monster into a champion.

RUMBLE opens on January 29th, 2021.

ARE YOU READY TO…

RUMBLE OPENS IN THEATRES JANUARY 29, 2021

SYNOPSIS:

In a world where monster wrestling is a global sport and monsters are superstar athletes, teenage Winnie seeks to follow in her father’s footsteps by coaching a lovable underdog monster into a champion.

Paramount Animation Presents

In Association with WWE Studios

A Reel FX / Walden Media Production

Directed by Hamish Grieve

Produced by Mark Bakshi and Brad Booker

Executive Producers Jeff Fierson, Susan Levison, Richard Lowell, Steve O’Brien, Chuck Peil, Frank Smith, Naia Cucukov

CAST: Will Arnett, Terry Crews, Geraldine Viswanathan, Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i, Tony Danza, Becky Lynch, Susan Kelechi Watson, Stephen A. Smith, Jimmy Tatro, Ben Schwartz and Michael Buffer

Follow RUMBLE for more updates!

Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Sharing is Caring:

Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...