Archer Goes To Danger Island In Season Nine!

For its ninth season, Archer has been reinvented as Archer: Danger Iland – the adventures of a semi-permanently soused seaplane pilot in 1939.

While world prepares for World War II, all Archer is concerned about is his next drink. Along with his trusty co-pilot Pam, Sterling must navigate quicksand, cannibals, super-intelligent monkeys, poison darts, pirates, and did we mention quicksand?

Archer: Danger Island’s ETA is Wednesday, April 25th.

***Calling All Thrill-Seekers***

Grab your passport, sunscreen and coconut bras because we’re off to the idyllic South Pacific island of Mitimotu for a once-in-a-lifetime adventure where you’ll enjoy cerulean waters and sprawling beaches while interacting with native peoples and local wildlife, including a talking bird if you’re really lucky – just don’t make a big deal of it.

With open arms we welcome you to the mysterious world of…ARCHER: DANGER ISLAND.

Archer is an animated, half-hour comedy that centers on the semi-functioning alcoholic seaplane pilot, Sterling Archer, a lush on the lush South Pacific island of Mitimotu in 1939. While the rest of the world is concerned about the impending Second World War, Archer is only concerned with who’s buying his next drink. Along with his trusty co-pilot Pam, Sterling must navigate quicksand, cannibals, super-intelligent monkeys, poison darts, pirates, and did we mention quicksand?

The series features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as the hard-drinking pilot, “Sterling Archer;” Jessica Walter as Archer’s acid-tongued mother and hotel owner, “Malory Archer;” Aisha Tyler as island royalty and local revolutionary, “Princess Lanaluakalani;” Judy Greer as the abandoned heiress, “Charlotte Vandertunt;” Chris Parnell as the obvious German spy posing as a businessman, “Siegbert Fuchs;” Amber Nash as Archer’s co-pilot and loyal sidekick, “Pam Poovey;” Adam Reed as impeccably uniformed French Capitaine, “Reynaud;” and Lucky Yates as the audacious scarlet macaw, “Crackers.”

Archer was created by Adam Reed and is executive produced by Reed and Matt Thompson at Floyd County Productions. The series is produced by FX Productions.

