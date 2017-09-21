12-Year Old Singing Ventriloquist Wins America’s Got Talent!

Darci Lynne Farmer, the 12-year old singing ventriloquist, has won this year’s America’s Got Talent competition.

Farmer wins the show’s $1 million grand prize and will headline the America’s Got Talent Live stage show in Las Vegas.

Auditions are now underway for the next season of America’s Got Talent.

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. — Sept. 20, 2017 — The votes are in and America has crowned 12-year-old singing ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer from Oklahoma City, Okla., as the season 12 winner of the most-watched season in the 12-year history of summer’s #1 show, NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.”

Farmer received the most votes ever for a finale show in “AGT” history and won viewers over with her incredible performance of the Beatles’ classic “With a Little Help From My Friends” alongside her puppets, Oscar and Petunia. She faced tough competition with the other Top 10 finalists, including singer Evie Clair, dance group Diavolo, singer Chase Goehring, singer Angelica Hale, singer Mandy Harvey, comedian Preacher Lawson, dance group Light Balance, singer Kechi and animal act Sara and Hero. Last night’s live telecast hit a three-year high in 18-49 and a six-year Tuesday high in total viewers.

This season of “America’s Got Talent” concluded tonight at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood with a star-studded live finale featuring performances by the 10 finalists along with Kelly Clarkson, Shania Twain, Derek Hough, James Arthur, Kevin Nealon, Jeff Dunham and season two winner Terry Fator.

In her audition earlier this season, Farmer wowed Mel B and received her Golden Buzzer for her incredible rendition of Ella Fitzgerald’s “Summertime” with puppet Petunia. In 24 hours, her audition video amassed 105 million views on Facebook, and within 30 hours of broadcast she became the most socially viewed “AGT” performer in series history. Since then, Farmer has received 306 million views to date across all social platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Farmer, who considers herself shy, began singing at 6 years old and her mother entered her into a pageant in the hope that it would give her daughter confidence. After her first performance, Farmer went on to win multiple talent contests and pageants by the age of 10. Farmer was then inspired by a ventriloquist at a pageant and decided to give it a try. She has since won multiple state and national talent contests for ventriloquism and has appeared on TV around the world. Due to her success as a ventriloquist, she recently gave up being a gymnast to pursue her love for performing.

Farmer’s other memorable performances this season included her rendition of Jackson 5’s “Who’s Loving You” in the Quarter-Finals round alongside her puppet Oscar, and in the Semi-Finals she performed Aretha Franklin’s hit song “Natural Woman,” debuting her puppet Edna Doorknocker.

In addition to winning the $1 million grand prize, Farmer will headline “America’s Got Talent Live” inside the PH Showroom at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 3 and Saturday, Nov. 4 along with special season 12 guests: singer Angelica Hale, dance group Light Balance and comedian Preacher Lawson. Tickets for “America’s Got Talent Live” at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Nov. 3-4 will go on sale Friday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. PT. A special pre-sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. PT on Thursday, Sept. 21. Tickets can be purchased online at www.AGTvegas.com or by phone at (702) 777-2782 or (855) 234-7469.

Auditions for the next season of “America’s Got Talent” are currently underway. Interested acts can submit an audition online or register for one of the upcoming audition cities at www.AGTAuditions.com. Open calls for season 13 of “America’s Got Talent” will kick off in Orlando, Fla., on Nov. 5 and will make the following stops throughout the country: Cincinnati, Ohio, on Nov. 14; Savannah, Ga., on Nov. 19; Milwaukee, Wisc., on Dec. 3; Houston, Texas, on Dec. 9; Las Vegas, Nev., on Dec. 13; New York, N.Y., on Dec. 17; Nashville, Tenn., on Jan. 13; and Los Angeles, Calif., on Feb. 3.

