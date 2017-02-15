Hap and Leonard: Mucho Mojo Looms O’er The Ides of March!

Joe R. Lansdale’s southern fried, swamp rock duo of ne’er-do-wells, Hap and Leonard, have staked out a home on SundanceTV.

After a critically-acclaimed first season that ended on a doozy of a cliffhanger (what was that thing doing in Uncle Chester’s basement, anyway?), the duo return – caught in the middle of a murder mystery with more twists and turns than an East Texas highway – in Hap and Leonard: Mucho Mojo on Wednesday, March 15th (10/9C).

SundanceTV will debut an all new season of the network’s highest rated original series, “Hap and Leonard: Mucho Mojo” on Wednesday, March 15 at 10:00 p.m. ET/9C , starring Michael Kenneth Williams (“The Night Of,” “The Wire”) and James Purefoy (“The Following,” “Rome”). Inspired by the second book in the famed series by Joe R. Lansdale, “Hap and Leonard” follows two lifelong best friends — Hap Collins (Purefoy) and Leonard Pine (Williams) – as they find themselves in mucho-trouble, caught in the middle of a murder mystery with more twists and turns than an East Texas highway. Set in the late 1980s, the story begins with a skeleton, Trudy’s missing ashes, a literal pissing match with a neighborhood drug dealer, and a piece of MeMaw’s famous pie.

In the premiere episode, “Mucho Mojo,” written and directed by Jim Mickle, Hap and Leonard make an ominous discovery under Uncle Chester’s floor.

Rounding out the cast in this six-episode anthology series are Brian Dennehy (“Death of a Salesman,” “First Blood”) Irma P. Hall (“A Family Thing,” “Soul Food”), Dohn Norwood (“All the Way,” “Hell on Wheels”), Tiffany Mack (Wicked Love, “iZombie”) and Cranston Johnson (“Atlanta,” Find a Way).

John Wirth (“Hell on Wheels,” “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles”) is showrunner and executive producer for the second season, and Jim Mickle, Nick Damici, Jeremy Platt, Linda Moran, and Nick Shumaker return as executive producers, along with co-executive producers Joe R. Lansdale and Lowell Northrop.

