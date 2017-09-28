Death Note: The VR Experience – Your Chance To Meet Ryuk!

One of the things that Netflix’s Death Note gets absolutely right is the Shinigami, Ryuk.

Death Note: The VR Experience will allow you to encounter Ryuk and wield the power of the Death Note for yourself.

Interested?

“Death Note: The VR Experience” is your chance to come face-to-face with the legendary Shinigami, Ryuk

Featuring the voice of Willem Dafoe, this immersive VR experience thrusts you into the thrilling world of Netflix Films Death Note.

Once inside, you’ll have your own personal encounter with the terrifying Ryuk as you wield the Death Note and it’s power first hand.

Shall we begin?

Go inside the VR Experience Here

Death Note Is Now Available On Netflix!

About Death Note

Based on the famous Japanese manga written by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata, Death Note follows a high school student who comes across a supernatural notebook, realizing it holds within it a great power; if the owner inscribes someone’s name into it while picturing their face, he or she will die. Intoxicated with his new godlike abilities, the young man begins to kill those he deems unworthy of life.

The Netflix original film stars an ensemble of rising young stars led by NAT WOLFF (The Fault in Our Stars) as Light Turner; MARGARET QUALLEY (The Leftovers) as Mia Sutton; and LAKEITH STANFIELD (Get Out) as “L.”

Starring alongside the young actors are film and television veterans PAUL NAKAUCHI (Alpha and Omega) as Watari and SHEA WHIGHAM (Agent Carter,) as James Turner.

The voice of Ryuk is performed by two-time Oscar® nominee WILLEM DAFOE (Spider-Man).

“Death Note” is directed by ADAM WINGARD (Blair Witch,), who brings his unique storytelling vision and style to a film infused with horror, suspense, and comedy.