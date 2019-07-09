Conan Comic-Con Tapings Guest List Announced

Does Conan’s Comic-Con tapings guest list. I’m working with TBS and hope to be at one of these tapings. But no guarantees. Conan O’Brien returns to San Diego for the fifth year in a row with a week of special one-hour star-filled shows taped during Comic-Con® International. This year’s shows will feature the stars of Veronica Mars, It Chapter Two, Carnival Row and plenty of super-star surprise guests. There’s a mysterious surprise guest listed for Thursday’s taping so obviously that’s the one I want to go to, but sadly I have interviews.

CONAN’s Comic-Con® International shows will be taped at San Diego’s historic Spreckels Theatre from Wednesday, July 17 – Saturday, July 20. Episodes will air that Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11 p.m. – 12 a.m. (ET/PT) on TBS.

The following is the schedule for the week’s episodes and guests:

Wednesday, July 17 : The cast of It Chapter Two starring: James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ransone and Andy Bean

: The cast of starring: Thursday, July 18 : Surprise Guest to be announced

: to be announced Friday, July 19: The cast of Veronica Mars starring: Kristen Bell, Jason Dohring, Enrico Colantoni, Ryan Hansen, Percy Daggs III, Francis Capra and Kirby Howell-Baptiste

The cast of starring: and Saturday, July 20: The cast of Carnival Row starring Orlando Bloom and Cara DelevingneAs in years past, CONAN audience members will receive one of four limited edition Funko Pop! Vinyl Figures available during Comic-Con® International. Those not lucky enough to attend shows in person will have an opportunity for a nightly instant win giveaway. Conan will announce a code each night on air from his San Diego tapings. Enter the code at teamcoco.com/pop each night for your chance to win.To once again bring fans even more access to all things CONAN in San Diego, the Team Coco Instagram handle – @ConanCon – is back. The handle will serve as the official hub for all the best #ConanCon information made possible by AT&T, including exclusive first-looks, behind-the-scenes photos, giveaways, ticket and celebrity guest updates, and much more! That’s not all. Fans will get a chance to recharge Thursday through Saturday at Team Coco’s pop-up comedy club, Team Coco House, during “Team Coco House Power Hour” presented by AT&T. During “Team Coco House Power Hour,” fans will have access to refreshments and phone chargers free of charge after a long day of lines and crowds that are physically and technologically draining. And don’t miss the SNICKERS® Trivia Night hosted at Team Coco House. Con-goers who join in on the fun will be armed with SNICKERS® bars (because you can’t do trivia when you’re hungry) and swag. Winning fans will even score tickets to a CONAN taping. For ticket info and more information about CONAN‘s San Diego shows, please visit teamcoco.com/comiccon

