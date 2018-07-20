Comic-Con 2018: YouTube’s Origin Debuts new Trailer!

Have we reached a point where there’s too much awesome TV? Not enough time in the. YouTube is stepping up their originals game. Today at Comic-Con 2018 they just announced another sci-fi tinged 10 episode drama – Origin. I don’t do trailer breakdowns of new shows, but this looks promising . Series comes from Paul W.S. Anderson I don’t care what anyone says, I love the Resident Evil movie series. Origin is a dumb name for a series, going to make it hard to search for.

Origin, an all new intergalactic space thriller starring Tom Felton [Harry Potter film franchise, Rise of the Planet of the Apes] and Natalia Tena [Harry Potter film franchise, Game of Thrones]. The teaser trailer was revealed today at a panel at Comic-Con International: San Diego attended by series creators and stars and moderated by BuzzFeed’s Marcus Jones.

