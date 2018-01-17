An Ordinary Vampire Family Trailer: Living Among Us!

The found footage concept has not completely died. Witness, Living Among Us – vampires have gone public and invited a documentary crew to film the lives of one family.

Living Among Us features John Heard’s last performance and will be in theaters on February 2nd.

The anticipated supernatural vampire movie Living Among Us from writer/director Brian A. Metcalf will hit select theaters across the country on Friday February 2nd, 2018.

Starring the late John Heard (Home Alone), Ésme Bianco (Game of Thrones), Thomas Ian Nicholas (American Pie), William Sadler (The Shawshank Redemption), James Russo (Django Unchained), Andrew Keegan (10 Things I Hate About You), Jordan Hinson (Eureka), Hunter Gomez (National Treasure), and Jessica Morris (The Wrong Man), Living Among Us is a fresh modern twist on the vampire movie genre. Vampires have been revealed to the world at a blood donation facility by a local news team. Now, the vampires’ sectional leader, Samuel (William Sadler), has spoken out to explain that they wish only to coexist with humans and mean no harm.

Vampires have just made themselves public! A group of documentary filmmakers have been invited to spend time with a family of vampires and learn how they live. But as reality sets in, the crew realizes they are in for far more than they bargained for.

Best known for his role as the father in the Home Alone movie series, Living Among Us is the final movie starring John Heard, who passed away in July 2017. Heard plays the role of Andrew, the father of the vampire family, alongside his wife Elleanor (Ésme Bianco) and their children Blake (Andrew Keegan) and Sybil (Jessica Morris).

When crewmembers Mike (Thomas Ian Nicholas), Aaron (James Russo), Carrie (Jordan Hinson) and Benny (Hunter Gomez) realize things are not what they seem, they risk everything to get as much footage as possible, but must battle to escape the scene alive and reveal their footage to the world.

Living Among Us is an entertaining, modern supernatural horror and a commentary on today’s society, media and politics. It examines how ratings can take importance over safety and how leaders will manipulate the public and shield truths.

The filmmakers have partnered with Vision Films, Prekindle and Alamo Drafthouse to present an exclusive offer for fans who pre-order tickets before January 19th. They will receive a signed headshot by Living Among Us star and producer Thomas Ian Nicholas (American Pie, Rookie of the Year, Walt Before Mickey), and a free digital download of the film.

To find out more visit: redcompassmedia.com/theaters

Living Among Us is a Red Compass Media production produced by Brian Metcalf and Thomas Ian Nicholas and executive produced by Ben Chan, with Vision Films handling worldwide distribution.

Director and producer Brian A. Metcalf says: “Living Among Us is a contemporary American New Wave horror film that subverts the traditional vampire mythos and fuses it with modern day science and technology.

. I hope audiences enjoy it!”

Managing Director / CEO of Vision Films Lise Romanoff says: “The performances are amazing. The Vampire family appears to be a normal family except for the sociopathic son. Then when things turned sadistic, while that in itself wasn’t a surprise, you are still affected never-the-less!”

Don’t miss Living Among Us when it opens at the following list of participating theaters starting Friday February 2nd.

Cinema Village, New York City, NY | cinemavillage.com

Ahrya Fine Arts, Los Angeles, CA | laemmle.com/theaters/25

Galaxy Riverbank 12, Sacramento, CA | galaxytheatres.com

Davis Theater, Chicago, IL | davistheater.com

Monroe 12, Seattle, WA | galaxytheatres.com/12

Alamo Drafthouse, Dallas, TX | drafthouse.com/dfw

Galaxy Highland 10, Austin, TX | galaxytheatres.com/4

Alamo Drafthouse, Phoenix, AZ | drafthouse.com/phoenix

Royal Oak 11, Detroit, MI | royaloakmusictheatre.com

East Bethel 10, East Bethel, MN | emagine-entertainment.com

