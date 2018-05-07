Dark Horse has announced a new graphic novel featuring characters from Disney’s Zootopia.

Disney Zootopia: Friends to the Rescue includes two separate tales of friendship, one featuring Zootopia’s Judy Hopps as a youngster in Bunnyburrow, and the other featuring Zootopia’s Nick Wilde and his urban childhood experiences.

Disney Zootopia: Friends to the Rescue goes on sale September 12.

“ZOOTOPIA” GRAPHIC NOVEL HOPS ONTO SHELVES IN SEPTEMBER 2018

Dark Horse Introduces New Graphic Novel Featuring Characters from Disney’s “Zootopia”

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (May 7, 2018)—Dark Horse is excited to announce a new graphic novel for younger readers set for release in September 2018 titled Disney Zootopia: Friends to the Rescue! This story collection includes two separate tales of friendship, one featuring Zootopia's Judy Hopps as a youngster in Bunnyburrow, and the other featuring Zootopia's Nick Wilde and his urban childhood experiences. From writer Jimmy Gownley and artist Leandro Ricardo da Silva, with colors by Wes Dzioba and letters by Chris Dickey, come two tales of how talent and teamwork can overcome sticky situations. Written for younger readers, this volume will appeal to Zootopia fans of all ages with its adventurous characters and engaging artwork. Also included in this original graphic novel are a variety of story-related activities and special features!

Disney Zootopia: Friends to the Rescue finds both Judy and Nick in tricky, but different, situations. Judy is excited to tour the fun at the Bunnyburrow County Fair with her Pop Pop, but Dinah has to sneak out of the house to join her! Then, when Pop Pop says no to a hot air balloon ride, Judy still gets her chance in the air when Dinah stumbles into trouble and needs rescuing! It will take both their talents, rabbit and sloth, to ensure that everyone makes it safely home at the end of the day. Meanwhile, Nick learns it’s the thought that counts when he saves the day at his friend Hedy’s birthday party. While he might not have enough money to buy a gift, Nick has other talents that he puts to good use for a truly unforgettable celebration.

Disney Zootopia: Friends to the Rescue goes on sale September 12, 2018, and is available for preorder on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, and at your local comic shop. This 48-page original graphic novel retails for $7.99.

