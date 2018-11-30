Zombie Featurette: Anna and the Apocalypse!

Orion Pictures’ zombie-rom-com-horror-musical Anna and the Apocalypse opens in select theaters today before going wide on December 7th.

Members of the cast and production team talk about this unusual, genre-smashing film in a new featurette that focuses on the zombies.

ANNA AND THE APOCALYPSE slashes its way into select theaters TODAY November 30th, expanding nationwide December 7th.

In Select Theaters Today, Expanding Nationwide December 7

A zombie apocalypse threatens the sleepy town of Little Haven – at Christmas – forcing Anna (Ella Hunt) and her friends to fight, slash and sing their way to survival, facing the undead in a desperate race to reach their loved ones. But they soon discover that on one is safe in this new world, and with civilization falling apart around them, the only people they can truly rely on are each other…

Cast: Ella Hunt, Malcom Cumming, Ben Wiggins, Sarah Swire, Christopher Leveaux, Marli Siu, Mark Benton & Paul Kaye

Directed by: John McPhail

Written by: Alan McDonald & Ryan McHenry

Produced by: Naysun Alae-Carew, Nicholas Crum, Tracy Jarvis

Genre: Comedy, Horror, Musical

Rating: R

Running Time: 92 minutes

Distributor: Orion Pictures

