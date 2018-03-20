You’re It! Trailer: Tag!

For one month every year, five highly competitive friends hit the ground running in a no-holds-barred game of tag they’ve been playing since the first grade—risking their necks, their jobs and their relationships to take each other down with the battle cry: “You’re It!”

This year, the game coincides with the wedding of their only undefeated player, which should finally make him an easy target. But he knows they’re coming… and he’s ready. Based on a true story, the New Line Cinema comedy Tag shows how far some guys will go to be the last man standing.

Tag will be in theaters on June 15th.

“Tag” is directed by Jeff Tomsic (Comedy Central’s “Broad City”), with a starring ensemble cast led by Ed Helms (The “Hangover” movies, “We’re the Millers”), Jake Johnson (TV’s “New Girl”), Annabelle Wallis (“The Mummy”), Rashida Jones (TV’s “Parks and Recreation”), Isla Fisher (“Now You See Me”), Leslie Bibb (“Iron Man 2”), Hannibal Buress (“Neighbors”), with Jon Hamm (“Baby Driver,” TV’s “Mad Men”) and Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner (“The Hurt Locker,” “The Town”).

The “Tag” screenplay was written by Rob McKittrick (“Waiting”) and Mark Steilen (TV’s “Mozart in the Jungle”), screen story by Mark Steilen, and based on the Wall Street Journal article entitled “It Takes Planning, Caution to Avoid Being It,” by Russell Adams. The film is produced by Todd Garner and Mark Steilen, with Hans Ritter, Richard Brener, Walter Hamada and Dave Neustadter serving as executive producers.

The creative filmmaking team includes director of photography Larry Blanford, production designer David Sandefur, editor Josh Crockett, and costume designer Denise Wingate.

A New Line Cinema presentation of a Broken Road Production, “Tag” will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company. www.tagthemovie.com

