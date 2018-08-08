Your Mother Created Our World Trailer: The Nutcracker and the Four Realms!

Clara misses her mother, yet her father implores her to try to enjoy the first Christmas without her.

But Clara receives a unique gift that opens the way to a magical world created by her mother.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms opens on November 2nd.

All Clara (Mackenzie Foy) wants is a key – a one-of-a-kind key that will unlock a box that holds a priceless gift. A golden thread, presented to her at godfather Drosselmeyer’s (Morgan Freeman) annual holiday party, leads her to the coveted key—which promptly disappears into a strange and mysterious parallel world. It’s there that Clara encounters a soldier named Phillip (Jayden Fowora-Knight), a gang of mice and the regents who preside over three Realms: Land of Snowflakes, Land of Flowers and Land of Sweets. Clara and Phillip must brave the ominous Fourth Realm, home to the tyrant Mother Ginger (Helen Mirren), to retrieve Clara’s key and hopefully return harmony to the unstable world. Starring Keira Knightley as the Sugar Plum Fairy, Disney’s new holiday feature film “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” is directed by Lasse Hallström and Joe Johnston, and inspired by E.T.A. Hoffmann’s classic tale.

Opens in theatres on Nov. 2, 2018.

Directors: Lasse Hallström, Joe Johnston

Producers: Mark Gordon, Larry Franco

Executive producers: Sara Smith, Lindy Goldstein

