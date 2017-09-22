Your Darkest Secrets Trailer: 1922!

In 1922, Wilfred James kills his wife and son – then finds himself terrorized by rats, convincing himself that his wife is haunting him.

1922 is based on the novella by Stephen King. It will premiere at Fantastic Fest Saturday, September 23rd, before debuting on Netflix on October 20th.

1922 is based on Stephen King’s 131-page story telling of a man’s confession of his wife’s murder. The tale is told from the perspective of Wilfred James, the story’s unreliable narrator who admits to killing his wife, Arlette, with his son in Nebraska. But after he buries her body, he finds himself terrorized by rats and, as his life begins to unravel, becomes convinced his wife is haunting him.

Starring: Thomas Jane, Molly Parker, Dylan Schmid, Kaitlyn Bernard, Brian d’Arcy and Neal McDonough

Release Date: October 20, 2017

Written/Directed by: Zak Hilditch

Produced by: Ross Dinerstein