You’ll Have FunWith It Trailer: Men In Black: International!

New threats, new agents, new fun!

Introducing Agents H & M as Men In Black goes international.

Men In Black: International launches on June 14th.

Genre: Action/Adventure

June 14th, 2019

The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest, most global threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organization.

Directed by:

F. Gary Gray

Written by:

Art Marcum & Matt Holloway

Based on the Malibu Comic by:

Lowell Cunningham

Produced by:

Walter F. Parkes, Laurie MacDonald

Executive Producers:

Steven Spielberg, E. Bennett Walsh, Barry Sonnenfeld

Cast:

Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Rebecca Ferguson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall, Laurent Bourgeois, Larry Bourgeois, with Emma Thompson and Liam Neeson

Like this: Like Loading...