You Wanna Test Me? Marvel’s Luke Cage: Season 2 Announcment Trailer!

Luke Cage gets in your face in the announcement trailer for Marvel’s Luke Cage – returning to Netflix for season two on June 22nd.

Can’t burn him. Can’t blast him. Can’t break him. Season Two of Marvel’s #LukeCage premieres June 22 on Netflix.

About Marvel’s Luke Cage Season Two: After clearing his name, Luke Cage has become a celebrity on the streets of Harlem with a reputation as bulletproof as his skin. But being so visible has only increased his need to protect the community and find the limits of who he can and can’t save. With the rise of a formidable new foe, Luke is forced to confront the fine line that separates a hero from a villain.

