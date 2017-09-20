You Shouldn’t Have Come Here Trailer: Tomb Raider!

With an Oscar®-winning lead and an Oscar®-winning director – Alicia Vikander and Graham Kin, respectively – you should probably expect a certain level of quality in Warner Bros. Pictures’ Tomb Raider.

The film’s first trailer suggests that young Lara Croft will be a force to be reckoned with – and Walton Goggins will be one helluva villain.

Tomb Raider opens on March 16, 2018.

The fate of humanity rests in her hands. Alicia Vikander is Lara Croft. #TombRaider

Lara Croft, the fiercely independent daughter of a missing adventurer, must push herself beyond her limits when she finds herself on the island where her father disappeared.

From Warner Bros. Pictures and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures, Tomb Raider is the story that will set a young and resolute Lara Croft on a path toward becoming a global hero. The film stars Oscar winner Alicia Vikander (Ex Machina, The Danish Girl) in the lead role, under the direction of Roar Uthaug (The Wave), with Oscar-winner Graham King (The Departed) producing under his GK Films banner. The film¹s production begins on the heels of the 20th anniversary of the wildly popular videogame franchise from Square Enix, Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal.

Tomb Raider also stars Dominic West (Money Monster, 300), Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight, Django Unchained) and Daniel Wu (AMC¹s Into the Badlands). —

Follow #TombRaiderMovie on social media:

Website: http://tombraidermovie.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TombRaiderMovie

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tombraiderm…

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tombraidermovie