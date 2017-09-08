You Haven’t Lived Until You’ve… Trailer: Flatliners!

The new trailer for Columbia’s Flatliners uses a breathy electronic score to emphasize the creepiness that ensues after five medical students submit to controlled clinical death to explore whatever might follow dying.

They didn’t/couldn’t have expected there would be side effects…

Flatliners opens on September 29th.

In Flatliners, five medical students, obsessed by the mystery of what lies beyond the confines of life, embark on a daring and dangerous experiment: by stopping their hearts for short periods of time, each triggers a near-death experience – giving them a firsthand account of the afterlife. But as their experiments become increasingly dangerous, they are each haunted by the sins of their pasts, brought on by the paranormal consequences of trespassing to the other side.

Cast: Ellen Page, Diego Luna, Nina Dobrev, James Norton Kiersey Clemons

Follow Us on Social:

https://www.facebook.com/FlatlinersMo… https://www.instagram.com/_flatliners… https://twitter.com/FlatlinersMovie

Like this: Like Loading...