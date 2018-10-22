You Have the Worst Taste in Women Trailer: Loss Prevention!

Looking for a balls-to-the-walls indie action flick?

Loss Prevention just might be what you’re looking for.

It’s available for preorder on iTunes and will be released via VOD and DVD/Blu-Ray November 6..

When an old-school bar owner (former WWE superstar Al Snow) and his unruly daughter (Abisha Uhl) get caught up in a cat-and-mouse game of corporate espionage, it will take brains, brawn and help from the lesser of two evils to make it out alive.

This new action comedy from ThoughtFly Films also stars Vernon Wells (Mad Max: The Road Warrior, Commando), John Wells (Overtime, Hatfields & McCoys: Bad Blood) and Lauren Albert (Girl/Girl Scene, The Submarine Kid).

