You Can’t Run From Yourself Trailer: Destroyer!

Nicole Kidman is Erin Bell an LAPD detective whose earlier undercover work comes back to haunt her in Destroyer.

Destroyer opens on December 25th in Los Angeles and New York before going wide in January.

Destroyer follows the moral and existential odyssey of LAPD detective Erin Bell who, as a young cop, was placed undercover with a gang in the California desert with tragic results. When the leader of that gang re-emerges many years later, she must work her way back through the remaining members and into her own history with them to finally reckon with the demons that destroyed her past.

#DestroyerMovie

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Sebastian Stan, Toby Kebbell, Tatiana Maslany, Bradley Whitford, Jade Pettyjohn, Scoot McNairy

Connect with Destroyer:

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/DestroyerMovie

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/DestroyerMovie

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/DestroyerMovie

WEBSITE: https://www.destroyer.movie/

Like this: Like Loading...