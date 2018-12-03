You Can’t Outrun the future Trailer: Travelers: Season3!

The Travelers were sent from the future to save humanity. Everything they’ve tried has failed.

Now they have oversight – and a strange new antagonist.

Netflix’s Travelers: Season 3 premieres on December 14th. Check out the trailer below.

Travelers season 3 launches on Netflix, December 14

Synopsis:

The third season of Travelers finds Grant MacLaren and his team of highly-trained operatives from the future pushed to the limit and dealing with themes of loyalty, trust, death, and the ever-growing power of Artificial Intelligence. With their existence now leaked to the world, the team must find a way to keep knowledge of the Travelers program from the general public, while continuing to perform missions under the watchful eye of the FBI. Each team member will face their own personal breaking point, all while trying to stop the Faction, hunt down elusive Traveler 001, and to save the world from a terrible future.

