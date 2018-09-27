You Came Here for Permission Trailer: Dark Phoenix!

The film mutant fans have been waiting for is almost here.

Dark Phoenix will be in theaters on February 14th – and the trailer is suitably ominous. (Happy Valentine’s Day!)

DARK PHOENIX

Release Date: February 14, 2019

Written and Directed by: Simon Kinberg

Produced by: Simon Kinberg, Hutch Parker, Lauren Shuler Donner, Todd Hallowell

Cast: James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Evan Peters, and Jessica Chastain

SYNOPSIS

In DARK PHOENIX, the X-MEN face their most formidable and powerful foe: one of their own, Jean Grey. During a rescue mission in space, Jean is nearly killed when she is hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. Wrestling with this entity inside her, Jean unleashes her powers in ways she can neither comprehend nor contain. With Jean spiraling out of control, and hurting the ones she loves most, she begins to unravel the very fabric that holds the X-Men together. Now, with this family falling apart, they must find a way to unite — not only to save Jean’s soul, but to save our very planet from aliens who wish to weaponize this force and rule the galaxy.

DARK PHOENIX Official Channels

OFFICIAL SITE: www.DarkPhoenix.com

FACEBOOK: www.Facebook.com/XMenMovies

TWITTER: www.Twitter.com/XMenMovies

INSTAGRAM: www.Instagram.com/XMenMovies

HASHTAG: #DarkPhoenix

Like this: Like Loading...