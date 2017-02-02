Yikes! Sharknado 5 Just Went Into Production!

SYFY AND THE ASYLUM ANNOUNCE SHARKNADO 5 IS GOING FIN-TERNATIONAL – Ian Ziering and Tara Reid Return to Star in Worldwide Production – NEW YORK, NY – February 2, 2017 – Syfy and The Asylum announced today that Ian Ziering and Tara Reid will again star in SHARKNADO 5 (working title), reprising their roles as shark-fighting heroes Fin Shepard and April Wexler. Principal photography commenced today, February 2, in Bulgaria. The latest film in the hit global franchise, SHARKNADO 5 features the return of original cast member Cassie Scerbo as Nova, a bartender turned badass Sharknado fighter. SHARKNADO 5, which sees the deadly weather phenomenon of shark-infested storms bombard cities around the world, will film in more than 5 countries, including the UK and Australia. Anthony C. Ferrante, who directed the first four films, is back to helm this latest installment, based on a script by Scotty Mullen. The original 2013 SHARKNADO film, which introduced a cyclone depositing man-eating sharks on the citizens of Los Angeles, became a worldwide phenomenon and spawned a pop culture franchise. In SHARKNADO 2: THE SECOND ONE, New York City was the target of the disaster, and in SHARKNADO 3: OH HELL NO!, a mega-sharknado made its way down the “Feast Coast” from Washington, D.C. to Florida. In the most recent installment, SHARKNADO: THE 4TH AWAKENS, the shark-infested storms went national. The film ended with the Eiffel Tower ripping away from Paris and crashing down on Niagara Falls – a chilling indication that no one in the world is safe! Now, in SHARKNADO 5, with much of North America lying in ruins, the rest of the world braces for the inevitable – a global sharknado. Fin Shepard and his family must put a stop to this disaster before Earth is completely obliterated. About The Asylum The Asylum is one of the world’s leading brand-oriented motion picture and television studios. With a focus on high-concept, market-driven entertainment, like the SHARKNADO franchise and the popular Z NATION television series, The Asylum finances, produces and releases 25 films per year through its direct pipeline to the nation’s top retailers and its network of international partners. Since its founding in 1997, The Asylum has released more than 500 films and has built a library of over 200 original productions, including top-rated movie premieres for Syfy, Lifetime, and Animal Planet networks. In addition, The Asylum has begun production on Season 4 of Syfy’s highest-rated scripted show, Z NATION, a critically-acclaimed action-horror series.