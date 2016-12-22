xXx Returns to Home Video with 15th Anniversary Edition Blu-ray!

With xXx: Return of Xander Cage due in theaters on January 20th, Sony Pictures Home Video is releasing xXx on Blu-ray in the xXx: 15th Anniversary Edition – which brings the features from the original DVD release to Blu-ray for the first time, and includes a new featurette: Origins of a Renegade – which features Vin Diesel with a look at the new movie.

xXx: 15th Anniversary Edition will be available on Jnaury 10th. Read on for a complete list of new and archival bonus material.

Featuring Global Icon Vin Diesel

xXx: 15th ANNIVERSARY EDITION Debuts on Blu-ray™ January 10

All-New Bonus Materials Include “Origins of a Renegade,” Featuring Vin Diesel with a Look at the New xXx Movie xXx: Return of Xander Cage

TORONTO, On. (December 22, 2016) – Action superstar Vin Diesel (The Fast and the Furious franchise) anchors the high-octane, turbo-charged thrill ride celebrating an important milestone when Sony Pictures Home Entertainment Canada debuts xXx: 15th ANNIVERSARY EDITION. This edition of the iconic action film presents the theatrical version remastered with a high-def picture and the all-new bonus featurette, “Origins of a Renegade.” The featurette includes an all-new interview with Vin Diesel and a look at the new film in the franchise, xXx: Return of Xander Cage opening nationwide in theatres on January 20, 2017. xXx: 15th ANNIVERSARY EDITION debuts on Blu-ray™ January 10 and also brings the film’s archival special features to Blu-ray for the first time, including deleted scenes, 10 featurettes, commentary, music videos and more.

Synopsis:

From Revolution Studios and Sony Pictures, Xander Cage (Vin Diesel) is a notorious underground thrill-seeker who, until now, has been deemed untouchable by the law. But when crack NSA Agent Gibbons convinces Cage to infiltrate a ruthless Russian crime ring, this new breed of secret agent (codename: XXX) takes down the enemies of justice with a vengeance in this high-octane, turbo-charged thrill-ride from the acclaimed director of The Fast and the Furious.

Directed by Rob Cohen and Written by Rich Wilkes, xXx was Produced by Neal H. Moritz and Executive Produced by Arne L. Schmidt, Todd Garner, Vin Diesel and George Zakk.

xXx: 15th ANNIVERSARY EDITION Blu-ray Bonus Features Include:

Remastered high-def theatrical version of the film.

ALL-NEW never-before-seen special feature:

o “Origins of A Renegade” Featurette.

Archival special features include:

Deleted Scenes

10 Featurettes

Commentary

Music Videos

xXx has a run time of approximately 124 minutes and is rated 14A.

