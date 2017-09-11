Woody Allen Announces Full Cast Of His Latest Film!

Annaleigh Ashford, Rebecca Hall, Cherry Jones, Will Rogers, and Kelly Rohrbach will fill out the cast of Woody Allen’s latest film – joining Jude Law, Diego Luna, and Liev Schreiber join Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, and Selena Gomez who were previously announced.

As is the case of all of Allen’s films, storylines are kept under wraps.

His next film for release is Wonder Wheel, which will be in select theaters on December 1st.

Co-Stars Include Annaleigh Ashford, Rebecca Hall, Cherry Jones, Will Rogers, & Kelly Rohrbach

NEW YORK (September 11, 2017) – Woody Allen officially revealed the full cast of his new untitled feature film. Jude Law, Diego Luna, and Liev Schreiber join Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, and Selena Gomez who were previously announced. Co-starring, in alphabetical order, are Annaleigh Ashford, Rebecca Hall, Cherry Jones, Will Rogers, and Kelly Rohrbach. Amazon Studios will release the film theatrically.

Allen’s latest completed theatrical film is “Wonder Wheel” starring James Belushi, Juno Temple, Justin Timberlake, and Kate Winslet, which will make its world premiere as the closing night film of the New York Film Festival in October. Produced by Letty Aronson, Erika Aronson, and Ed Walson, and financed by Amazon Studios, the drama is set in Coney Island during the 1950s and includes larger-than-life characters, lovers, infidelity, and gangsters. Amazon will release the film in select markets on December 1st with a national theatrical expansion to follow. Following its theatrical run, “Wonder Wheel” will be available exclusively to Amazon Prime members through Prime Video.

Last year marked Allen’s first collaboration with Amazon Studios, which acquired and released “Café Society,” and financed and distributed the filmmaker’s first foray into television, “Crisis in Six Scenes.”