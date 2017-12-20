Winchester – The Most Haunted House in the World!

A house built to imprison ghosts – commissioned by a woman thought mad.

Winchester is the story of the most haunted house in the world.

Winchester opens on February 2, 2018.

Inspired by true events. On an isolated stretch of land 50 miles outside of San Francisco sits the most haunted house in the world. Built by Sarah Winchester, (Academy Award®-winner Helen Mirren) heiress to the Winchester fortune, it is a house that knows no end. Constructed in an incessant twenty-four hour a day, seven day a week mania for decades, it stands seven stories tall and contains hundreds of rooms. To the outsider it looks like a monstrous monument to a disturbed woman’s madness. But Sarah is not building for herself, for her niece (Sarah Snook) or for the troubled Doctor Eric Price (Jason Clarke) whom she has summoned to the house. She is building a prison, an asylum for hundreds of vengeful ghosts, and the most terrifying among them have a score to settle with the Winchesters…

Genre: Gothic Thriller

Written by: Tom Vaughan, The Spierig Brothers (Jigsaw, Predestination)

Directed by: The Spierig Brothers (Jigsaw, Predestination)

Produced by: Tim McGahan (Predestination) and Brett Tomberlin

Cast: Helen Mirren (Eye In The Sky, The Queen), Jason Clarke (Mudbound, Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes), Sarah Snook (Steve Jobs, Jessabelle), Angus Sampson (Insidious, Mad Max: Fury Road), Finn Scicluna-O’Prey (True Story with Hamish & Andy, The Secret River)

