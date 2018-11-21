Wildly Out of Its Mind Trailer: Ghostbox Cowboy!

Texan Jimmy Van Horn (David Zellner) is a cowboy huckster who arrives in the booming city of Shenzhen with a couple of bitcoins and huge ambitions of parlaying them into economic success.

The trailer for Ghostbox Cowboy quotes a review calling it ‘wildly out of its mind.’ That description, appropriately, fits the trailer to a tee.

GHOSTBOX COWBOY

Written & Directed by John Maringouin

Starring David Zellner (director of KUMIKO THE TREASURE HUNTER, DAMSEL)

Also featuring Robert Longstreet, Specialist, Vincent Xie, Carrie Gege Zhang, J.R. Cazet

“Stylish, comic and shameless, with a gonzo, midnight movie tone”, David D’Arcy – SCREEN INTERNATIONAL

“‘Ghostbox Cowboy’ is fascinating, atmospheric and utterly strange…”, Joe Blessing – THE PLAYLIST

Synopsis:

John Maringouin’s brilliant, darkly comedic morality tale examines a wildly ambitious Westerner who tries to get in on China’s tech boom and finds that he may not be up to the task. Texan Jimmy Van Horn (David Zellner) is a cowboy huckster who arrives in the booming city of Shenzhen with a couple of bitcoins and huge ambitions of parlaying them into economic success. Lucky for Jimmy, he’s got a friend holding open the back door to this “accidental Shangri-La” — Bob Grainger (Robert Longstreet) – who’s gotten new teeth, a blonde wig and looks twenty years younger. He promises to do the same for Jimmy in 6 weeks. Maringouin (BIG RIVER MAN) develops a startling visual language in this excitingly fresh, complex perspective on China’s economic growth – and the gold rush mentality it inspires.

