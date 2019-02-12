Why Are Women Better Suited to the Con? Trailer: The Hustle!

The Hustle looks like it just might be as rude, crude and hilarious as Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.
Check out the trailer below.
The Hustle opens on May 10th.
THE HUSTLE | Official Trailer | MGM
In the hilarious new comedy THE HUSTLE, Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson star as female scam artists, one low rent and the other high class, who team up to take down the dirty rotten men who have wronged them.
Directed By: Chris Addison
Cast: Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson, Tim Blake Nelson, Alex Sharp, Ingrid Oliver, Emma Davies
