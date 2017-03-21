Whose Story Is It Trailer: Black Butterfly!

Outside a mountain town grappling with a series of abductions and murders, Paul, a struggling writer, offers his guest room to a drifter named Jack (Jonathan Rhys Meyers).

Off course this is not going to end well… but for whom?

Black Butterfly will be in theaters and On Demand on March 26th.

Black Butterfly (2017 Movie) – Official Trailer – Antonio Banderas – YouTube

Outside a mountain town grappling with a series of abductions and murders, Paul (Antonio Banderas), a reclusive writer, struggles to start what he hopes will be a career-saving screenplay. After a tense encounter at a diner with a drifter named Jack (Jonathan Rhys Meyers), Paul offers Jack a place to stay – and soon the edgy, demanding Jack muscles his way into Paul’s work. As a storm cuts off power to the isolated cabin, the two men begin a jagged game of one-upmanship that will bring at least one tale to an end. Antonio Banderas (Desperado, Haywire, The Skin I Live In), Jonathan Rhys Meyers (Match Point, Mission: Impossible III, The Tudors) and Piper Perabo (The Prestige, Looper) star in this riveting adaptation of the acclaimed French thriller, Papillon Noir. Directed by Brian Goodman and written by Marc Frydman and Justin Stanley, BLACK BUTTERFLY will be in theaters and on demand on May 26th. Cast: Antonio Banderas, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Piper Perabo Directed By: Brian Goodman Screenplay by: Justin Stanley & Marc Frydman Produced By: Marc Frydman, Rod Lurie, Alberto Burguen?o, Juan Antonio Garci?a Peredo, Silvio Muraglia, Andrea Iervolino, Monika Bacardi and Alexandra Kilm Release Date: May 26, 2017 (In Theaters and On-Demand) Genre: Thriller Run Time: 93 minutes Distributor: Lionsgate Premiere Rated: R (for language) #BlackButterfly Website | Trailer | Poster | Images Facebook | Twitter

