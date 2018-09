Jodie Whittaker says, ‘I’m The Doctor,’ in the first full trailer for season 11 of Doctor Who – and she is most definitely in charge.

Under the direction of new showrunner Chris Chibnall, Whittaker’s Doctor is the sort that says, ‘When I see people need help I never refuse.’

Doctor Who returns on its new night, Sunday, October 7th.

Like this: Like Loading...