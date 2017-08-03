whodrewthedicks Trailer: American Vandal!

American Vandal is a half-hour true-crime satire that explores the aftermath of a costly high school prank that left twenty-seven faculty cars vandalized with phallic images – and the student accused of the vandalism.
It follows the student documentarian who sets out to uncover the truth.
American Vandal premieres on Netflix on September 15th.
- American Vandal launches Friday, September 15, globally in all territories Netflix is available
- Season 1 of the true-crime satire is comprised of eight 30-minute episodes
- Co-creators: Tony Yacenda & Daniel Perrault
- Showrunner: Dan Lagana
- Director: Tony Yacenda
- Executive Producers: Tony Yacenda, Daniel Perrault, Dan Lagana, Joe Farrell for Funny Or Die, Ari Lubet, Josh Lieberman and Michael Rotenberg for 3Arts
- Cast: Tyler Alvarez ?(?Peter Maldanaldo?), Griffin Gluck ?(?Sam Ecklund?), Jimmy Tatro ?(?Dylan Maxwell?), Camille Hyde ?(?Gabi Granger??), ?Eduardo Franco ?(?Spencer Diaz?), Jessica Juarez ?(?Brianna Gagne?), Lou Wilson ?(?Lucas Wiley??), Camille Ramsey ?(?Mackenzie Wagner?)?, Calum Worthy ?(?Alex Trimboli??)? and G Hannelius ?(?Christa Carlyle?)?
- American Vandal is produced for Netflix by CBS Television Studios, Funny Or Die and 3Arts
About American Vandal
From co-creators Tony Yacenda (Pillow Talking) and Dan Perrault (Honest Trailers), and showrunner Dan Lagana (Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous), American Vandal is a half-hour true-crime satire that explores the aftermath of a costly high school prank that left twenty-seven faculty cars vandalized with phallic images. Over the course of the eight-episode season, an aspiring sophomore documentarian investigates the controversial and potentially unjust expulsion of troubled senior (and known dick-drawer) Dylan Maxwell. Not unlike its now iconic true-crime predecessors, the addictive American Vandal will leave one question on everyone’s minds until the very end: Who drew the dicks?